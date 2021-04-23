Global TCT Circular Saw Blades Market Research Report for 2020

Summary
Circular saw blades are designed for use with miter saws, table saws, radial arm saws, cut-off saws and standard circular saws. Tungsten carbide-tipped (TCT) is one of the materials of Circular saw blades.
Market Segment as follows:
By Region
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
By Type
Minor diameter
Medium diameter
Large diameter
By Application
Wood Cutting
Metal cutting
Others
By Company
Bosch
Dewalt
Leitz
LEUCO
KANEFUSA
STARK SpA
PILANA
Sun Rising Tools
Bosun
Xingshuo Saw
The main contents of the report including:
Section 1:
Product definition, type and application, global and regional market overview;
Section 2:
Global and regional Market competition by company;
Section 3:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price
By Type;
Section 4:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by application;
Section 5:
Regional export and import;
Section 6:
Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;
Section 7:
Industry chain and raw materials;
Section 8:
SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;
Section 9:
Conclusion.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1 Market Overview
1.1 Market Segment Overview
1.1.1 Product Definition
1.1.2 Market by Type
1.1.2.1 Minor diameter
Figure Minor diameter Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Minor diameter Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Minor diameter Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Minor diameter Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.2.2 Medium diameter
Figure Medium diameter Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Medium diameter Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Medium diameter Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Medium diameter Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
….. continued
