Global TCT Circular Saw Blades Market Research Report for 2020

Summary

Circular saw blades are designed for use with miter saws, table saws, radial arm saws, cut-off saws and standard circular saws. Tungsten carbide-tipped (TCT) is one of the materials of Circular saw blades.

Market Segment as follows:

By Region

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

By Type

Minor diameter

Medium diameter

Large diameter

By Application

Wood Cutting

Metal cutting

Others

By Company

Bosch

Dewalt

Leitz

LEUCO

KANEFUSA

STARK SpA

PILANA

Sun Rising Tools

Bosun

Xingshuo Saw

The main contents of the report including:

Section 1:

Product definition, type and application, global and regional market overview;

Section 2:

Global and regional Market competition by company;

Section 3:

Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price

By Type;

Section 4:

Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by application;

Section 5:

Regional export and import;

Section 6:

Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;

Section 7:

Industry chain and raw materials;

Section 8:

SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;

Section 9:

Conclusion.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Market Overview

1.1 Market Segment Overview

1.1.1 Product Definition

1.1.2 Market by Type

1.1.2.1 Minor diameter

Figure Minor diameter Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Minor diameter Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Minor diameter Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Minor diameter Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.2.2 Medium diameter

Figure Medium diameter Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Medium diameter Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Medium diameter Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Medium diameter Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

….. continued

