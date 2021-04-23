Global World Decorative Paints and Coatings Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

The report includes as follows:

The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.

The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Decorative Paints and Coatings , covering Global total and major region markets.

The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given

through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).

The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.

Decorative Paints and Coatings market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

Solvent-based

Water-based

By End-User / Application

Non-residential Constructions

Residential Construction

By Company

AkzoNobel

PPG Industries

Nippon Paint

The Sherwin-Williams Company

BASF

DOW

Arkema

Asian Paints

Kansai Paints

Dulux

Caparol

3M

MASCO

SK Kaken

KCC Corporation

DAI NIPPON TORYO

Fujikura Kasei

Brillux

Benjamin Moore

Table of Contents

Part 1 Market Definition

1.1 Market Segment Overview

Figure Global Decorative Paints and Coatings Market Size (Million USD) 2017-2025

1.2 by Type

Table Global Decorative Paints and Coatings Market and Growth by Type

1.3 by End-Use / Application

Table Global Decorative Paints and Coatings Market and Growth by End-Use / Application

2 Global Market by Vendors

2.1 Market Share

Table Global Decorative Paints and Coatings Revenue (Million USD) by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Decorative Paints and Coatings Revenue Share by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Decorative Paints and Coatings Market Volume (Volume) by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Decorative Paints and Coatings Market Volume Share by Vendors (2017-2019)

2.2 Vendor Profile

Table Headquarter, Factories & Sales Regions Comparison of Vendors

Table Product List of Vendors

2.3 Dynamic of Vendors

3 Global Market by Type

3.1 Market Share

Table Global Decorative Paints and Coatings Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global Decorative Paints and Coatings Market Share by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global Decorative Paints and Coatings Market Volume (Volume) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global Decorative Paints and Coatings Market Volume Share by Type (2017-2019)

3.2 Introduction of End-Use by Different Products

4 Global Market by End-Use / Application

4.1 Market Share

Table Global Decorative Paints and Coatings Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Global Decorative Paints and Coatings Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Global Decorative Paints and Coatings Market Volume (Volume) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Global Decorative Paints and Coatings Market Volume Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

4.2 Overview of Consumption Characteristics

4.2.1 Preference Driven

4.2.2 Substitutability

4.2.3 Influence by Strategy

4.2.4 Professional Needs

5 Global Market by Regions

5.1 Market Share

….continued

