Global World Decorative Paints and Coatings Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.
The report includes as follows:
The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.
The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Decorative Paints and Coatings , covering Global total and major region markets.
The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given
through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).
The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.
Decorative Paints and Coatings market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).
Market Segment as follows:
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
By Type
Solvent-based
Water-based
By End-User / Application
Non-residential Constructions
Residential Construction
By Company
AkzoNobel
PPG Industries
Nippon Paint
The Sherwin-Williams Company
BASF
DOW
Arkema
Asian Paints
Kansai Paints
Dulux
Caparol
3M
MASCO
SK Kaken
KCC Corporation
DAI NIPPON TORYO
Fujikura Kasei
Brillux
Benjamin Moore
Table of Contents
Part 1 Market Definition
1.1 Market Segment Overview
Figure Global Decorative Paints and Coatings Market Size (Million USD) 2017-2025
1.2 by Type
Table Global Decorative Paints and Coatings Market and Growth by Type
1.3 by End-Use / Application
Table Global Decorative Paints and Coatings Market and Growth by End-Use / Application
2 Global Market by Vendors
2.1 Market Share
Table Global Decorative Paints and Coatings Revenue (Million USD) by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global Decorative Paints and Coatings Revenue Share by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global Decorative Paints and Coatings Market Volume (Volume) by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global Decorative Paints and Coatings Market Volume Share by Vendors (2017-2019)
2.2 Vendor Profile
Table Headquarter, Factories & Sales Regions Comparison of Vendors
Table Product List of Vendors
2.3 Dynamic of Vendors
3 Global Market by Type
3.1 Market Share
Table Global Decorative Paints and Coatings Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)
Table Global Decorative Paints and Coatings Market Share by Type (2017-2019)
Table Global Decorative Paints and Coatings Market Volume (Volume) by Type (2017-2019)
Table Global Decorative Paints and Coatings Market Volume Share by Type (2017-2019)
3.2 Introduction of End-Use by Different Products
4 Global Market by End-Use / Application
4.1 Market Share
Table Global Decorative Paints and Coatings Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
Table Global Decorative Paints and Coatings Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
Table Global Decorative Paints and Coatings Market Volume (Volume) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
Table Global Decorative Paints and Coatings Market Volume Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
4.2 Overview of Consumption Characteristics
4.2.1 Preference Driven
4.2.2 Substitutability
4.2.3 Influence by Strategy
4.2.4 Professional Needs
5 Global Market by Regions
5.1 Market Share
….continued
