Global Industrial Brakes Market Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape for  2020

Summary

A industrial brake is a device, that absorbs the kinetic energy of moving bodies and thus controls their motion, is used to stop a rotating inertia load or to hold a component in a specific position without motion. Brakes are generally classified by the method of actuation. These include disc brakes, drum brakes and others. It has a wide range of applications, be used in serving the Steel Industry, from container handling , belt conveyors, supplying trailer brake shoe kits to relining mobile crane brakes

Market Segment as follows:

By Region

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

By Type

Disc Brakes

Drum Brakes

Others

By Application

Mining

Lifts and Escalators

Energy

Marine and Shipping

Others

By Company

SIBRE

GKN

Eaton

Altra

Pintsch Bubenzer

CBF

Hitachi

Akebono Brake

Coremo Ocmea

GEMCO

Tolomatic

Huawu

Jingu Brake

Jiaozuo Changjiang Brake

Shanghai Borui

Jiaozuo Brake

yunyujx

The main contents of the report including:

Section 1:

Product definition, type and application, global and regional market overview;

Section 2:

Global and regional Market competition by company;

Section 3:

Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price

By Type;

Section 4:

Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by application;

Section 5:

Regional export and import;

Section 6:

Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;

Section 7:

Industry chain and raw materials;

Section 8:

SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;

Section 9:

Conclusion.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Market Overview

1.1 Market Segment Overview

1.1.1 Product Definition

1.1.2 Market by Type

1.1.2.1 Disc Brakes

Figure Disc Brakes Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Disc Brakes Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Disc Brakes Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Disc Brakes Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.2.2 Drum Brakes

Figure Drum Brakes Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Drum Brakes Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Drum Brakes Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Drum Brakes Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.2.3 Others

Figure Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.3 Market by Application

1.1.3.1 Mining

Figure Mining Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Mining Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Mining Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Mining Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.3.2 Lifts and Escalators

….. continued

