Global TFT-LCD Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast , Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

The main contents of the report including:

Global market size and forecast

Regional market size, production data and export & import

Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business

Global market size by Major End-Use

Global market size by Major Type

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

LG Display

Innolux

AUO

Samsung Display

Sharp

BOE

Japan Display

CSOT

Tianma

CPT

CEC-Panda

Hannstar

Major applications as follows:

Notebook PC

9“Tablet PC

Mini-Note PC

LCD Monitor

LCD TV

Public Display

Mobile Phones, Automotive Displays etc

Major Type as follows:

Large TFT-LCD (≥9” Around 95% Market Share)

Medium and Small TFT-LCD (<9” Around 5% Market Share)

Regional market size, production data and export & import:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

Table of Content

1 Global Market Overview

1.1 Scope of Statistics

1.1.1 Scope of Products

1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers

1.1.3 Scope of End-Use

1.1.4 Scope of Product Type

1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries

1.2 Global Market Size

Fig Global TFT-LCD Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Global TFT-LCD Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Global TFT-LCD Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Global TFT-LCD Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

2 Regional Market

2.1 Regional Sales

….continued

