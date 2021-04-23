COVID-19 World Rosin (CAS 8050-09-7) Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021-2026
Summary
This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.
The report includes as follows:
The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.
The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Rosin (CAS 8050-09-7) , covering Global total and major region markets.
The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).
The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.
Rosin (CAS 8050-09-7) market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).
Market Segment as follows:
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
By Type
Gum Rosin
Tall Oil Rosin
Wood Rosin
By End-User / Application
Adhesive
Paint & Coating
Coatings & Paints
Rubber
Paper Making
Food
Others
By Company
Hexion
Arakawa
Perum Perhutani
Resinas Brasil Group
Vinagum
Midhills Rosin & Turpenes
Forchem
Arizona
Pinova
Wuzhou Pine Chemicals
Wuzhou Sun Shine Forestry & Chemicals
Jingdong Lion
Forestarchem
Deqing Yinlong Industrial
Deqing Jixin
Nanning Heli Joint Rosin
Chuxiong Hongbang Forest Chemical
ZHAOQING DIC
Guangdong KOMO
Feishang
Resin Chemicals
Songquan Forest Chemical
Table of Contents
Part 1 Market Definition
1.1 Market Segment Overview
Figure Global Rosin (CAS 8050-09-7) Market Size (Million USD) 2017-2025
1.2 by Type
Table Global Rosin (CAS 8050-09-7) Market and Growth by Type
1.3 by End-Use / Application
Table Global Rosin (CAS 8050-09-7) Market and Growth by End-Use / Application
2 Global Market by Vendors
2.1 Market Share
Table Global Rosin (CAS 8050-09-7) Revenue (Million USD) by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global Rosin (CAS 8050-09-7) Revenue Share by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global Rosin (CAS 8050-09-7) Market Volume (Volume) by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global Rosin (CAS 8050-09-7) Market Volume Share by Vendors (2017-2019)
2.2 Vendor Profile
Table Headquarter, Factories & Sales Regions Comparison of Vendors
Table Product List of Vendors
2.3 Dynamic of Vendors
3 Global Market by Type
3.1 Market Share
Table Global Rosin (CAS 8050-09-7) Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)
Table Global Rosin (CAS 8050-09-7) Market Share by Type (2017-2019)
Table Global Rosin (CAS 8050-09-7) Market Volume (Volume) by Type (2017-2019)
Table Global Rosin (CAS 8050-09-7) Market Volume Share by Type (2017-2019)
3.2 Introduction of End-Use by Different Products
4 Global Market by End-Use / Application
4.1 Market Share
Table Global Rosin (CAS 8050-09-7) Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
Table Global Rosin (CAS 8050-09-7) Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
Table Global Rosin (CAS 8050-09-7) Market Volume (Volume) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
Table Global Rosin (CAS 8050-09-7) Market Volume Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
4.2 Overview of Consumption Characteristics
4.2.1 Preference Driven
4.2.2 Substitutability
4.2.3 Influence by Strategy
4.2.4 Professional Needs
5 Global Market by Regions
5.1 Market Share
Table Global Rosin (CAS 8050-09-7) Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)
Table Global Rosin (CAS 8050-09-7) Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)
Table Global Rosin (CAS 8050-09-7) Market Volume (Volume) by Regions (2017-2019)
Table Global Rosin (CAS 8050-09-7) Market Volume Share by Regions (2017-2019)
5.2 Regional Market Growth
5.2.1 North America
Figure North America Market Growth 2015-2018
5.2.2 Europe
Figure Europe Market Growth 2017-2019
5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
Figure Asia-Pacific Market Growth 2017-2019
5.2.4 South America
Figure South America Market Growth 2017-2019
5.2.5 Middle East & Africa
Figure Middle East & Africa Market Growth 2017-2019
6 North America Market
6.1 by Type
Table North America Rosin (CAS 8050-09-7) Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)
Table North America Rosin (CAS 8050-09-7) Market Share by Type (2017-2019)
6.2 by End-Use / Application
Table North America Rosin (CAS 8050-09-7) Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
Table North America Rosin (CAS 8050-09-7) Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
6.3 by Regions
Table North America Rosin (CAS 8050-09-7) Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)
Table North America Rosin (CAS 8050-09-7) Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)
7 Europe Market
7.1 by Type
Table Europe Rosin (CAS 8050-09-7) Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)
Table Europe Rosin (CAS 8050-09-7) Market Share by Type (2017-2019)
7.2 by End-Use / Application
Table Europe Rosin (CAS 8050-09-7) Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
Table Europe Rosin (CAS 8050-09-7) Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
7.3 by Regions
Table Europe Rosin (CAS 8050-09-7) Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)
Table Europe Rosin (CAS 8050-09-7) Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)
8 Asia-Pacific Market
8.1 by Type
Table Asia-Pacific Rosin (CAS 8050-09-7) Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)
Table Asia-Pacific Rosin (CAS 8050-09-7) Market Share by Type (2017-2019)
8.2 by End-Use / Application
Table Asia-Pacific Rosin (CAS 8050-09-7) Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
Table Asia-Pacific Rosin (CAS 8050-09-7) Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
8.3 by Regions
Table Asia-Pacific Rosin (CAS 8050-09-7) Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)
Table Asia-Pacific Rosin (CAS 8050-09-7) Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)
9 South America Market
9.1 by Type
Table South America Rosin (CAS 8050-09-7) Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)
Table South America Rosin (CAS 8050-09-7) Market Share by Type (2017-2019)
9.2 by End-Use / Application
Table South America Rosin (CAS 8050-09-7) Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
Table South America Rosin (CAS 8050-09-7) Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
9.3 by Regions
Table South America Rosin (CAS 8050-09-7) Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)
Table Middle East & Africa Rosin (CAS 8050-09-7) Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)
10 Middle East & Africa Market
10.1 by Type
Table Middle East & Africa Rosin (CAS 8050-09-7) Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)
Table Middle East & Africa Rosin (CAS 8050-09-7) Market Share by Type (2017-2019)
….continued
