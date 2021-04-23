COVID-19 World Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

The report includes as follows:

The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.

The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) , covering Global total and major region markets.

The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).

The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.

Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Resin Type

Polyester

Vinyl Ester

Epoxy

Polyurethane

Others

By End-User / Application

Wind Energy

Transportation

Marine

Pipes & Tanks

Construction & Infrastructure

Electrical & Electronics

Aerospace & Defense

Others

By Company

Jushi Group Corporation

Owens Corning

Chongqing Polycomp International Corporation

PPG Industries Inc

Johns Manville Corporation

Saint-Gobain S.A

Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd

Taishan Fiberglass, Inc

AGY Holdings Corp

Asahi Fiber Glass Co., Ltd

Binani Industries Ltd

BFG Industries

China Beihai Fiberglass Co., Ltd

Nitto Boseki Co., Ltd

Jiangsu Jiuding New Material Co., Ltd

PFG Fiberglass Corporation

Celanese Corporation

Saertex GmbH

Kemrock Industries and Exports Ltd

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.Part 1 Market Definition

1.1 Market Segment Overview

Figure Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Market Size (Million USD) 2017-2025

1.2 by Type

Table Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Market and Growth by Type

1.3 by End-Use / Application

Table Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Market and Growth by End-Use / Application

2 Global Market by Vendors

2.1 Market Share

Table Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Revenue (Million USD) by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Revenue Share by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Market Volume (Volume) by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Market Volume Share by Vendors (2017-2019)

2.2 Vendor Profile

Table Headquarter, Factories & Sales Regions Comparison of Vendors

Table Product List of Vendors

2.3 Dynamic of Vendors

3 Global Market by Type

3.1 Market Share

Table Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Market Share by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Market Volume (Volume) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Market Volume Share by Type (2017-2019)

3.2 Introduction of End-Use by Different Products

4 Global Market by End-Use / Application

4.1 Market Share

Table Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Market Volume (Volume) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Market Volume Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

4.2 Overview of Consumption Characteristics

…continued

