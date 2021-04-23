COVID-19 World Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.
The report includes as follows:
The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.
The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) , covering Global total and major region markets.
The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).
The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.
Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).
Market Segment as follows:
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
By Resin Type
Polyester
Vinyl Ester
Epoxy
Polyurethane
Others
By End-User / Application
Wind Energy
Transportation
Marine
Pipes & Tanks
Construction & Infrastructure
Electrical & Electronics
Aerospace & Defense
Others
By Company
Jushi Group Corporation
Owens Corning
Chongqing Polycomp International Corporation
PPG Industries Inc
Johns Manville Corporation
Saint-Gobain S.A
Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd
Taishan Fiberglass, Inc
AGY Holdings Corp
Asahi Fiber Glass Co., Ltd
Binani Industries Ltd
BFG Industries
China Beihai Fiberglass Co., Ltd
Nitto Boseki Co., Ltd
Jiangsu Jiuding New Material Co., Ltd
PFG Fiberglass Corporation
Celanese Corporation
Saertex GmbH
Kemrock Industries and Exports Ltd
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.Part 1 Market Definition
1.1 Market Segment Overview
Figure Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Market Size (Million USD) 2017-2025
1.2 by Type
Table Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Market and Growth by Type
1.3 by End-Use / Application
Table Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Market and Growth by End-Use / Application
2 Global Market by Vendors
2.1 Market Share
Table Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Revenue (Million USD) by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Revenue Share by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Market Volume (Volume) by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Market Volume Share by Vendors (2017-2019)
2.2 Vendor Profile
Table Headquarter, Factories & Sales Regions Comparison of Vendors
Table Product List of Vendors
2.3 Dynamic of Vendors
3 Global Market by Type
3.1 Market Share
Table Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)
Table Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Market Share by Type (2017-2019)
Table Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Market Volume (Volume) by Type (2017-2019)
Table Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Market Volume Share by Type (2017-2019)
3.2 Introduction of End-Use by Different Products
4 Global Market by End-Use / Application
4.1 Market Share
Table Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
Table Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
Table Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Market Volume (Volume) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
Table Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Market Volume Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
4.2 Overview of Consumption Characteristics
…continued
