Global Well Casing Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

The main contents of the report including:

Global market size and forecast

Regional market size, production data and export & import

Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business

Global market size by Major End-Use

Global market size by Major Type

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

Weatherford International

Tenaris

Vallourec

TMK

Antelope Oil Tool & Manufacturing Company

Forum Energy Technologies

Neoz Energy

Centek Group

Summit Casing Equipment

National Oilwell Varco

Sledgehammer Oil Tools

Major applications as follows:

Onshore

Offshore

Major Type as follows:

Casing Equipments

Cementation Equipments

Regional market size, production data and export & import:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

1 Global Market Overview

1.1 Scope of Statistics

1.1.1 Scope of Products

1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers

1.1.3 Scope of End-Use

1.1.4 Scope of Product Type

1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries

1.2 Global Market Size

Fig Global Well Casing Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Global Well Casing Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Global Well Casing Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Global Well Casing Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

2 Regional Market

2.1 Regional Sales

Tab Regional Sales Revenue 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Sales Volume 2015-2019 (Volume)

2.2 Regional Demand

Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Volume)

Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

2.3 Regional Trade

Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Volume)

Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Volume)

3 Key Manufacturers

3.1 Weatherford International

…continued

