Global Circular Saw Blades Market Research Report for 2020

Circular Saw Blades is a cutting tool. It is circular. It is mainly used for cutting Wood and Wood-based material, Plastic material and Metal material. Circular Saw Blades include Steel blades, High-speed steel blades, Carbide blades, Diamond blades and Abrasive blades.

Market Segment as follows:

By Region

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

By Type

Carbide Saw Blades

Diamond Saw Blades

Others

By Application

Wood and Wood-based Materials Cutting

Metal Materials Cutting

Stone Cutting

Others

By Company

Freud

AKE

PILANA

Leuco

Dimar

Wagen(Ferrotec)

KANEFUSA

LEITZ

Skiltools(Bosch)

Lenox

STARK SpA

Diamond Products

General Saw

Kinkelder

EHWA

BOSUN

XINGSHUO

Tangshan Metallurgical Saw Blade

HUANGHE WHIRLWIND

Fengtai

XMFTOOL

Advanced Technology & Materials

HEIN

QinGong

WHITE DOVE

The main contents of the report including:

Section 1:

Product definition, type and application, global and regional market overview;

Section 2:

Global and regional Market competition by company;

Section 3:

Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price

By Type;

Section 4:

Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by application;

Section 5:

Regional export and import;

Section 6:

Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;

Section 7:

Industry chain and raw materials;

Section 8:

SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;

Section 9:

Conclusion.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Market Overview

1.1 Market Segment Overview

1.1.1 Product Definition

1.1.2 Market by Type

1.1.2.1 Carbide Saw Blades

Figure Carbide Saw Blades Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Carbide Saw Blades Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Carbide Saw Blades Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Carbide Saw Blades Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.2.2 Diamond Saw Blades

Figure Diamond Saw Blades Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Diamond Saw Blades Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Diamond Saw Blades Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Diamond Saw Blades Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.2.3 Others

Figure Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

….. continued

