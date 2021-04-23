Cryptocurrency Market Research Report, Upcoming Trends, Demand, Global Analysis and Forecast 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Cryptocurrency Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global cryptocurrency market exhibited robust growth during 2015-2020. Cryptocurrency is a digital or virtual currency designed to work as a medium of monetary exchange. It is secured by cryptography that makes it impossible to counterfeit or double-spend and renders the currency immune to government interference or manipulation. This form of digital asset can be distributed over a vast array of computer networks that are connected to a virtual environment. This allows the currency to be exchanged among two parties through the use of public and private keys. It is widely preferred over traditionally used currencies as its usage facilitates quicker payments and allows users to avoid transaction fees. It is considered to be much safer as compared to conventional forms of currencies as it eliminates the chances of identity theft and offers inflation resistance and transparency.
Global Cryptocurrency Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Alphapoint Corporation, Bitfury Holding B.V., Coinbase Inc., Cryptomove Inc., Intel Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Quantstamp Inc., Ripple Labs Inc. and Xilinx Inc.
The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, type, component, process and application.
Breakup by Type:
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Bitcoin Cash
Ripple
Litecoin
Dashcoin
Others
Breakup by Component:
Hardware
Software
Breakup by Process:
Mining
Transaction
Breakup by Application:
Trading
Remittance
Payment
Others
Breakup by Region:
North America
Asia Pacific
Europe
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
