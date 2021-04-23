Categories
Global Architectural Paints Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.
The report includes as follows:

The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.
The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Architectural Paints , covering Global total and major region markets.
The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).

The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.
Architectural Paints market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).
Market Segment as follows:
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
By Type

Solvent Paints
Emulsion Paints
Powder Paints
Others
By End-User / Application
Residential
Commercial
Institutional
By Company
AkzoNobel
Dow Chemical Company
PPG Industries, Inc
Sherwin-Williams Co.
BASF Coatings AG
Valspar Corp.
Nippon Paint Co. Ltd.
Kansai Paint Co. Ltd.
Chemolak Plc
Novochema Cooperative
PAM-ak, Ltd
Slovlak Ko?eca, Plc
Colorlak
Primalex
Asian Paints

Table of Contents
Part 1 Market Definition
1.1 Market Segment Overview
Figure Global Architectural Paints Market Size (Million USD) 2017-2025
1.2 by Type
Table Global Architectural Paints Market and Growth by Type
1.3 by End-Use / Application
Table Global Architectural Paints Market and Growth by End-Use / Application
2 Global Market by Vendors
2.1 Market Share
Table Global Architectural Paints Revenue (Million USD) by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global Architectural Paints Revenue Share by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global Architectural Paints Market Volume (Volume) by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global Architectural Paints Market Volume Share by Vendors (2017-2019)
2.2 Vendor Profile
Table Headquarter, Factories & Sales Regions Comparison of Vendors
Table Product List of Vendors
2.3 Dynamic of Vendors
3 Global Market by Type
3.1 Market Share
Table Global Architectural Paints Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)
Table Global Architectural Paints Market Share by Type (2017-2019)
Table Global Architectural Paints Market Volume (Volume) by Type

…continued

