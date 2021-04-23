Global Chlorine Dioxide Generator Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2015-2025

Chlorine dioxide is a chemical compound with the formula ClO2. It is a potent and useful oxidizing agent used in water treatment and in bleaching. Chlorine dioxide generator is a system which can produce chlorine dioxide and can be used in treatment of drinking water, waste water, industrial circulatory water, food & beverages industry, cooling water, etc.
Global market size and forecast
Regional market size, production data and export & import
Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business
Global market size by Major End-Use
Global market size by Major Type
Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:
Prominent
Grundfos
Ecolab
Evoqua
Chemours
CDG Environmental
Sabre
AquaPulse Systems
Siemens
Tecme
IEC Fabchem Limited
Accepta
U.S. Water
Metito
Iotronic
Bio-Cide International
Dioxide Pacific
Lakeside Water
VASU CHEMICALS
HES Water Engineers
Shanda Wit
Huayuan Chlorine Dioxide Generator
Nanjing Shuifu
OTH
Jinan Ourui industrial
Beijing Delianda
Rotek
Nanjing xingke Water Treatment
Fujian HADA Intelligence Technology
Lvsiyuan
Major applications as follows:
Drinking Water
Waste Water
Swimming Water
Cooling Water
Others
Major Type as follows:
Electrolytic method
Chemical method
Three-element method
Two-element method
Regional market size, production data and export & import:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1 Global Market Overview
1.1 Scope of Statistics
1.1.1 Scope of Products
1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers
1.1.3 Scope of End-Use
1.1.4 Scope of Product Type
1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries
1.2 Global Market Size
Fig Global Chlorine Dioxide Generator Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Fig Global Chlorine Dioxide Generator Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)
Fig Global Chlorine Dioxide Generator Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Fig Global Chlorine Dioxide Generator Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
2 Regional Market
2.1 Regional Sales
Tab Regional Sales Revenue 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Sales Volume 2015-2019 (Volume)
2.2 Regional Demand
Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Volume)
Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
2.3 Regional Trade
Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Volume)
Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Volume)
3 Key Manufacturers
3.1 Prominent
3.1.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Prominent
3.1.2 Product & Services
3.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Prominent
3.1.4 Recent Development
3.2 Grundfos
3.2.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Grundfos
3.2.2 Product & Services
3.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Grundfos
3.2.4 Recent Development
3.3 Ecolab
3.3.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Ecolab
3.3.2 Product & Services
3.3.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Ecolab
3.3.4 Recent Development
3.4 Evoqua
3.4.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Evoqua
3.4.2 Product & Services
3.4.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Evoqua
3.4.4 Recent Development
3.5 Chemours
3.5.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Chemours
3.5.2 Product & Services
3.5.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Chemours
3.5.4 Recent Development
3.6 CDG Environmental
3.6.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of CDG Environmental
3.6.2 Product & Services
3.6.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of CDG Environmental
3.6.4 Recent Development
3.7 Sabre
3.7.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Sabre
3.7.2 Product & Services
3.7.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Sabre
3.7.4 Recent Development
3.8 AquaPulse Systems
3.8.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of AquaPulse Systems
3.8.2 Product & Services
3.8.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of AquaPulse Systems
3.8.4 Recent Development
3.9 Siemens
3.9.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Siemens
3.9.2 Product & Services
3.9.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Siemens
3.9.4 Recent Development
3.10 Tecme
3.10.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Tecme
3.10.2 Product & Services
3.10.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Tecme
3.10.4 Recent Development
3.11 IEC Fabchem Limited
3.11.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of IEC Fabchem Limited
3.11.2 Product & Services
3.11.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of IEC Fabchem Limited
3.11.4 Recent Development
…continued
