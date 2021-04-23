Global Welding Torches Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

The main contents of the report including:

Global market size and forecast

Regional market size, production data and export & import

Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business

Global market size by Major End-Use

Global market size by Major Type

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/5008507-global-welding-torches-market-data-survey-report-2015-2025

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

Welding TorchesFRONIUS

Herz GmbH

LEISTER Technologies AG

Lincoln Electric

BINZEL

Cigweld

CLOOS

ESAB

EWM AG

Forsthoff

Miller Electric

ALSO READ :http://business.observernewsonline.com/observernewsonline/news/read/41032434/Metrology_Market_Size_will_Cross_USD_1

Nworld srl

SINCOSALD

Victor Technologies

BAK Thermoplastic Welding Technology Ltd.

Major applications as follows:

Equipment Manufacturing

Shipping Industry

Automobile Industry

Others

Major Type as follows:

Air-Cooled Welding Torches

Water-Cooled Welding Torches

Regional market size, production data and export & import:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

ALSO READ :https://www.evernote.com/shard/s652/sh/b343a0d8-5f13-3bca-f27d-cef968aa5601/2a10f4df956421573e767028b0b9ba57

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

1 Global Market Overview

1.1 Scope of Statistics

1.1.1 Scope of Products

1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers

1.1.3 Scope of End-Use

1.1.4 Scope of Product Type

1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries

1.2 Global Market Size

Fig Global Welding Torches Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

ALSO READ :https://www.techsite.io/p/1957756

Fig Global Welding Torches Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Global Welding Torches Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Global Welding Torches Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

2 Regional Market

2.1 Regional Sales

Tab Regional Sales Revenue 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Sales Volume 2015-2019 (Volume)

2.2 Regional Demand

ALSO READ :https://chaitalimahajan199.wixsite.com/mysite/post/8k-display-resolution-market-fostered-by-improving-display-technologies

Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Volume)

Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

2.3 Regional Trade

Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Volume)

Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Volume)

3 Key Manufacturers

3.1 Welding TorchesFRONIUS

3.1.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Welding TorchesFRONIUS

3.1.2 Product & Services

3.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Welding TorchesFRONIUS

3.1.4 Recent Development

3.2 Herz GmbH

3.2.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Herz GmbH

3.2.2 Product & Services

3.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Herz GmbH

3.2.4 Recent Development

3.3 LEISTER Technologies AG

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105