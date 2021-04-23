Global Welding Torches Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

The main contents of the report including:
Global market size and forecast
Regional market size, production data and export & import
Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business
Global market size by Major End-Use
Global market size by Major Type
Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:
Welding TorchesFRONIUS
Herz GmbH
LEISTER Technologies AG
Lincoln Electric
BINZEL
Cigweld
CLOOS
ESAB
EWM AG
Forsthoff
Miller Electric
Nworld srl
SINCOSALD
Victor Technologies
BAK Thermoplastic Welding Technology Ltd.
Major applications as follows:
Equipment Manufacturing
Shipping Industry
Automobile Industry
Others
Major Type as follows:
Air-Cooled Welding Torches
Water-Cooled Welding Torches
Regional market size, production data and export & import:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.
1 Global Market Overview
1.1 Scope of Statistics
1.1.1 Scope of Products
1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers
1.1.3 Scope of End-Use
1.1.4 Scope of Product Type
1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries
1.2 Global Market Size
Fig Global Welding Torches Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Fig Global Welding Torches Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)
Fig Global Welding Torches Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Fig Global Welding Torches Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
2 Regional Market
2.1 Regional Sales
Tab Regional Sales Revenue 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Sales Volume 2015-2019 (Volume)
2.2 Regional Demand
Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Volume)
Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
2.3 Regional Trade
Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Volume)
Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Volume)
3 Key Manufacturers
3.1 Welding TorchesFRONIUS
3.1.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Welding TorchesFRONIUS
3.1.2 Product & Services
3.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Welding TorchesFRONIUS
3.1.4 Recent Development
3.2 Herz GmbH
3.2.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Herz GmbH
3.2.2 Product & Services
3.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Herz GmbH
3.2.4 Recent Development
3.3 LEISTER Technologies AG
…continued
