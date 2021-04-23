Global Surface Inspection Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast , Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

The main contents of the report including:
Global market size and forecast
Regional market size, production data and export & import
Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business
Global market size by Major End-Use
Global market size by Major Type
Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:
Baumer Inspection
Cognex Corporation
ETS SuperVision BV
Microscan Systems Inc
Vitronic GmbH
Adept Technology
Edmund Optics Inc
Industrial Vision Systems Ltd
Matrox Imaging
Omron Corporation
Major applications as follows:
Semiconductor
Electrical & Electronics
Medical & Pharmaceuticals
Printing
Automotive
Plastic & Rubber
Others
Major Type as follows:
By Device
Camera System
Computer System
By Type
3D
2D
Regional market size, production data and export & import:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
Table of Content
1 Global Market Overview
1.1 Scope of Statistics
1.1.1 Scope of Products
1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers
1.1.3 Scope of End-Use
1.1.4 Scope of Product Type
1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries
1.2 Global Market Size
Fig Global Surface Inspection Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Fig Global Surface Inspection Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)
Fig Global Surface Inspection Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Fig Global Surface Inspection Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
2 Regional Market
….continued
