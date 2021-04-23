Global Acorn Nuts Market to be Driven by the rising demand from the rising demand for nuts Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by EMR titled, ‘Global Acorn Nuts Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global acorn nuts, assessing the market based on its segments like types, process types, distribution channels, applications, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

The booming food and drinks industry is driving the market for acorn nuts. Acorn nuts are used in baked goods and confectionery, flavored beverages, and breakfast cereals. The commodity is expected to see a rise in demand from various end-use sectors in the coming years as acorns are also a rich source of nutrients. Region-wise, the Asia Pacific is expected to contribute to the industry development significantly. Within the Asia Pacific, the acorn is served as an essential food source in many cultures. Further, Native Americans also use acorn nuts as a dietary staple. The acorns nuts have begun to attract renewed interest in searching for a sustainable alternative food source as the market for gluten-free goods is rising majorly in the Western world. The acorns nuts fulfill all the requirements for modern food, and hence it is on the verge of a dietary comeback.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Acorn nut, also known as the oak nut, refers to the nut harvested from the oak trees or their close relatives. They can be consumed when raw or after roasting or boiling and are utilized in soup, rice, oil, coffee, and other food preparations worldwide.

The market can be divided into the following segments based on type:

North African Acorns

Spanish Acorns

Others

The market can be divided based on the available types of acorn nuts:

Whole

Powder

Roasted

Splits

The end-use sectors of the industry consist of:

Bakery and Confectionery

Flavoured Drinks

Snacks and Breakfast Cereals

Butter and Spread

Dairy Products

Others

The leading regional markets for Acorn Nuts are:

North America

Latin Americas

Middle East and Africa

Europe

Asia Pacific

Market Trends

The rising health consciousness among consumers and the increasing inclination towards plant-based food products are the major factors driving the acorn nuts industry’s growth. The increasing demand for a nutritive and ecologically safe food source forces the manufacturers to implement a sustainable alternative food source. The increasing demand for nutritious and convenient snacks with the raising customer disposable incomes is providing a further boost to the industry. However, similar substituents like hazelnuts and chestnuts could restrict the industry growth over the forecast period.

Key Market Players

The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments, and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

