Global Automotive Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

The report includes as follows:

The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.

The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Automotive Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic , covering Global total and major region markets.

The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).

The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.

Automotive Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

Thermosetting Type

Thermoplastics Type

By End-User / Application

Roof Panel

Body Panels

Chassis

Others

By Company

BASF

Lanxess

DSM

SABIC

PolyOne

DuPont

Solvay

Hexion

Celanese

RTP

SI Group

Sumitomo Bakelite

Evonik

Daicel

Kolon

Denka

Table of Contents

Part 1 Market Definition

1.1 Market Segment Overview

Figure Global Automotive Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market Size (Million USD) 2017-2025

1.2 by Type

Table Global Automotive Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market and Growth by Type

1.3 by End-Use / Application

Table Global Automotive Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market and Growth by End-Use / Application

2 Global Market by Vendors

2.1 Market Share

Table Global Automotive Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic Revenue (Million USD) by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Automotive Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic Revenue Share by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Automotive Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market Volume (Volume) by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Automotive Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market Volume Share by Vendors (2017-2019)

2.2 Vendor Profile

Table Headquarter, Factories & Sales Regions Comparison of Vendors

Table Product List of Vendors

2.3 Dynamic of Vendors

3 Global Market by Type

3.1 Market Share

Table Global Automotive Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global Automotive Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market Share by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global Automotive Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market Volume (Volume) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global Automotive Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market Volume Share by Type (2017-2019)

3.2 Introduction of End-Use by Different Products

4 Global Market by End-Use / Application

…continued

