COVID-19 World L-Ascorbic Acid (CAS 50-81-7) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Summary
This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.
The report includes as follows:
The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.
The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for L-Ascorbic Acid (CAS 50-81-7) , covering Global total and major region markets.
The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).
The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.
L-Ascorbic Acid (CAS 50-81-7) market prospects to 2025 are included
(in sales, consumption and price).
Market Segment as follows:
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
By Type
L-Ascorbic Acid (98%)
L-Ascorbic Acid (99%)
Other
By End-User / Application
Pharmaceutical
Food & Beverages
Personal Care
Others
By Company
DSM
Northeast Pharmaceutical Group
Shandong Luwei Pharmaceutical
Bactolac Pharmaceutical Inc
Aland Nutraceuticals Group
DuPont
BASF
FreShine
Luckerkong Biotech
King-pharm
Top Science
Dishman Group
GlaxoSmithKline Plc
CSPC Pharmaceutical Group
