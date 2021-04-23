Categories
Global Transient-Voltage-Suppression Diode Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast , Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

The main contents of the report including:
Global market size and forecast
Regional market size, production data and export & import
Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business
Global market size by Major End-Use
Global market size by Major Type

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:
Vishay
Littelfuse
ON Semiconductor
STMicroelectronics
Bourns
NXP
Infineon
Diodes Inc.
BrightKing
ANOVA
FAIRCHILD
SEMTECH
MDE
TOSHIBA
EIC
PROTEK
WAYON
INPAQ
SOCAY
UN Semiconductor
MICROSEMI
Bencent
TOREX
ONCHIP
LAN technology

 

Major applications as follows:
Consumer Electronic
Automotive Electronic
Power Supplies
Industrial
Others
Major Type as follows:
Uni-polar TVS
Bi-polar TVS

Regional market size, production data and export & import:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa

 

Table of Content

1 Global Market Overview
1.1 Scope of Statistics
1.1.1 Scope of Products
1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers
1.1.3 Scope of End-Use
1.1.4 Scope of Product Type
1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries
1.2 Global Market Size
Fig Global Transient-Voltage-Suppression Diode Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Fig Global Transient-Voltage-Suppression Diode Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)
Fig Global Transient-Voltage-Suppression Diode Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Fig Global Transient-Voltage-Suppression Diode Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
2 Regional Market
2.1 Regional Sales

….continued

