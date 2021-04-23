North America Automotive Sensors Market is expected to reach US$ 2.66 Billion by 2027 with CAGR of 5.7%

Car sensors are smart sensors that can be used to control and process oil pressure, temperature, emission levels, cooling levels, etc. There are different types of sensors used in cars, but knowing how these sensors work is essential.

The North America automotive sensors market accounted for US$ 1.63 Bn in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% over the forecast period 2020-2027, to account for US$ 2.66 Bn in 2027.

A sensor is a device, module, machine, or subsystem whose purpose is to detect events or changes in its environment and to send information to other electronic components, often a computer processor. A sensor is always used with other electronics.

The North America Automotive Sensors market is growing along with the Automotive and Transportation industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

The Business Market Insights subscription helps clients understand the ongoing market trends, identify opportunities, and make informed decisions through the reports in the Subscription Platform. The Industry reports available in the subscription provide an in-depth analysis on various market topics and enable clients to line up remunerative opportunities. The reports provide the market size & forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Get Sample PDF of the report at – https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/sample/TIPRE00005047

The US is anticipated to lead the North America automotive sensors market across the North American region through the forecast period. The United States is home to three of the leading automotive groups in the world – General Motors, Fiat-Chrysler Automotive, and Ford Motor Company, among others. Also, it is home to some of the leading semiconductor manufacturers including Intel, Texas Instruments, ON Semiconductors, and others. Many of the automakers have engine & transmission plants and conduct design, R&D, and testing activities in the US. According to the Auto Alliance, almost a fifth of the R&D investments done globally is spent in the US. High demand for infotainment systems and growing need for safety, better communication, and comfort in the vehicles are proliferating the demand of semiconductors in the automotive industries.

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the Automotive and Transportation industry and this is expected to cause the demand for Automotive Sensors assays in the market.

Business Market Insights reports focus upon client objectives, use standard research methodologies and exclusive analytical models, combined with robust business acumen, which provides precise and insightful results.

Business Market Insights reports are useful not only for corporate and academic professionals but also for consulting, research firms, PEVC firms, and professional services firms.

NORTH AMERICA AUTOMOTIVE SENSORS – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type

LED

Image Sensor

Position Sensor

Temperature Sensor

Pressure Sensor

MEMS

Others

By Application

Chassis

Safety & Security

Body Electronics

Powertrain

ADAS

Others

By Vehicle Type

LCV

HCV

Passenger Car

By Country

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Companies Mentioned

Analog Devices Inc.

Continental AG

DELPHI TECHNOLOGIES PLC

Denso Corporation

Infineon Technologies

Melexis

NXP Semiconductors NV

ON Semiconductors

Robert Bosch GmbH

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Full Report subscription with pay as per requirement at https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/TIPRE00005047/checkout/basic/single/monthly

(30-day subscription plans prove to be very cost-effective with no compromise on the quality of reports)

Benefits with Business Market Insights

One Stop Platform to All the Market Insight Needs

Avoid Long Purchase Procedures

Fast and Easy Access

Cloud-Based Platform

News Updates

Ask the Analyst Support

Pay Monthly Subscription and Access All You Want

No Compulsion for Yearly Subscription

Reports Read or Download Access

Monthly New Reports Added

Affordable Product, Pay as Per Requirement

About Us:

Business Market Insights is a market research platform that provides subscription service for industry and company reports. Our research team has extensive professional expertise in domains such as Electronics & Semiconductor; Aerospace & Defense; Automotive & Transportation; Energy & Power; Healthcare; Manufacturing & Construction; Food & Beverages; Chemicals & Materials; and Technology, Media, & Telecommunications.

Contact US:

Business Market Insights

Phone: +442081254005

E-Mail ID: [email protected]

Web URL: https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/

LinkedIn URL: https://www.linkedin.com/company/business-market-insights/