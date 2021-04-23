US Prostate Cancer Nuclear Medicine Diagnostics Market is expected to reach US$ 431.76 Million by 2027 with CAGR of 10.6%

If your doctor suspects prostate cancer, you may use nuclear medicine imaging to make the diagnosis. Nuclear medicine, a type of radiological imaging, is a useful tool for detecting and treating prostate cancer. This is a type of diagnostic imaging that helps radiologists determine the stage of cancer.

US prostate cancer nuclear medicine diagnostics market was valued at US$ 194.47 million in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.6% from 2020 to 2027 to reach US$ 431.76 million by 2027.

The pharmaceutical industry discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells medicines or drugs for use as medicines administered to patients for the treatment, vaccination, or alleviation of symptoms of patients. Pharmaceutical companies carry generic or branded medicines and medical devices.

The US Prostate Cancer Nuclear Medicine Diagnostics market is growing along with the healthcare industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

The US prostate cancer nuclear medicine diagnostics market, by PET product, is segmented into F-18, C-11, and Ga68-PSMA. The F-18 segment held the largest share of the market in 2019. However, Ga68-PSMA is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period due to factors such as the rising prevalence of prostate cancer, technological improvements in diagnosis systems using Ga68-PSMA, and its higher sensitivity and accuracy.

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the healthcare industry and this is expected to cause the demand for immunochemistry assays in the market.

US Prostate Cancer Nuclear Medicine Diagnostics – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type

PET

SPECT

By PET Product

F-18

C-11

Ga68-PSMA

Company Profiles

Blue Earth Diagnostics Limited

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

CURIUM

Telix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

NCM-USA LLC

ABX Advanced Biochemical Compounds GmbH

Jubilant Radiopharma

Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc.

Advanced Accelerator Applications (Novartis AG)

Theragnostics

