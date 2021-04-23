COVID-19 World Plastics Manufacturing Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021-2026
Summary
This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.
The report includes as follows:
The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.
The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Plastics Manufacturing , covering Global total and major region markets.
The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).
The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.
Plastics Manufacturing market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).
Market Segment as follows:
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
By Type
Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)
Polypropylene (PP)
Polyurethane (PU)
Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)
Polyethylene (PE)
By End-User / Application
Aerospace Industry
Electronics Industry
Building Materials
Packaging industry
Others
By Company
BASF
AkzoNobel
Bayer
Borealis
ExxonMobil Corporation
Formosa Plastic Group
Evonik Industries
Grupo Antolin-Irausa
Johnson Controls
Lear Corporation
Magna International
Momentive Performance Materials
Royal DSM
SABIC
Teijin
Dow Chemical
Eastman Chemical Company
Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation
Asahi Kasei
Ascend
DOMO Chemicals
CHIMEI
CNPC
Table of Contents
Part 1 Market Definition
1.1 Market Segment Overview
Figure Global Plastics Manufacturing Market Size (Million USD) 2017-2025
1.2 by Type
Table Global Plastics Manufacturing Market and Growth by Type
1.3 by End-Use / Application
Table Global Plastics Manufacturing Market and Growth by End-Use / Application
2 Global Market by Vendors
2.1 Market Share
Table Global Plastics Manufacturing Revenue (Million USD) by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global Plastics Manufacturing Revenue Share by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global Plastics Manufacturing Market Volume (Volume) by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global Plastics Manufacturing Market Volume Share by Vendors (2017-2019)
2.2 Vendor Profile
Table Headquarter, Factories & Sales Regions Comparison of Vendors
Table Product List of Vendors
2.3 Dynamic of Vendors
3 Global Market by Type
3.1 Market Share
Table Global Plastics Manufacturing Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)
Table Global Plastics Manufacturing Market Share by Type (2017-2019)
Table Global Plastics Manufacturing Market Volume (Volume) by Type (2017-2019)
Table Global Plastics Manufacturing Market Volume Share by Type (2017-2019)
3.2 Introduction of End-Use by Different Products
4 Global Market by End-Use / Application
4.1 Market Share
Table Global Plastics Manufacturing Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
Table Global Plastics Manufacturing Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
Table Global Plastics Manufacturing Market Volume (Volume) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
Table Global Plastics Manufacturing Market Volume Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
4.2 Overview of Consumption Characteristics
4.2.1 Preference Driven
4.2.2 Substitutability
4.2.3 Influence by Strategy
4.2.4 Professional Needs
5 Global Market by Regions
5.1 Market Share
Table Global Plastics Manufacturing Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)
Table Global Plastics Manufacturing Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)
Table Global Plastics Manufacturing Market Volume (Volume) by Regions (2017-2019)
Table Global Plastics Manufacturing Market Volume Share by Regions (2017-2019)
5.2 Regional Market Growth
5.2.1 North America
Figure North America Market Growth 2015-2018
5.2.2 Europe
Figure Europe Market Growth 2017-2019
5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
Figure Asia-Pacific Market Growth 2017-2019
5.2.4 South America
Figure South America Market Growth 2017-2019
5.2.5 Middle East & Africa
Figure Middle East & Africa Market Growth 2017-2019
6 North America Market
6.1 by Type
Table North America Plastics Manufacturing Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)
Table North America Plastics Manufacturing Market Share by Type (2017-2019)
6.2 by End-Use / Application
Table North America Plastics Manufacturing Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
Table North America Plastics Manufacturing Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
6.3 by Regions
Table North America Plastics Manufacturing Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)
Table North America Plastics Manufacturing Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)
7 Europe Market
7.1 by Type
Table Europe Plastics Manufacturing Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)
Table Europe Plastics Manufacturing Market Share by Type (2017-2019)
7.2 by End-Use / Application
Table Europe Plastics Manufacturing Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
Table Europe Plastics Manufacturing Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
7.3 by Regions
Table Europe Plastics Manufacturing Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)
Table Europe Plastics Manufacturing Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)
8 Asia-Pacific Market
….continued
