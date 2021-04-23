Global COVID-19 World Ion Exchange Chromatography Resin Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Summary

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

The report includes as follows:

The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.

The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Ion Exchange Chromatography Resin , covering Global total and major region markets.

The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).

The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.

Ion Exchange Chromatography Resin market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

Cationic Resin

Anion Resin

By End-User / Application

Water Treatment

Food Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Petroleum Chemical Industry

Others

By Company

Bio-Rad Laboratories,Inc.

Illumina, Inc.

Jasco

PerkinElmer

Merck KGaA

Tosoh Corporation

Pall Corporation

Sigma-Aldrich

Affymetrix, Inc.

BASF AG

Agilent Technologies

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc

Siemens AG

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

GE Healthcare Life Sciences

Tokyo Chemicals Industries Co. Ltd.

E-Chrom Tech

Techcomp

Table of Contents

Part 1 Market Definition

1.1 Market Segment Overview

Figure Global Ion Exchange Chromatography Resin Market Size (Million USD) 2017-2025

1.2 by Type

Table Global Ion Exchange Chromatography Resin Market and Growth by Type

1.3 by End-Use / Application

Table Global Ion Exchange Chromatography Resin Market and Growth by End-Use / Application

2 Global Market by Vendors

2.1 Market Share

Table Global Ion Exchange Chromatography Resin Revenue (Million USD) by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Ion Exchange Chromatography Resin Revenue Share by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Ion Exchange Chromatography Resin Market Volume (Volume) by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Ion Exchange Chromatography Resin Market Volume Share by Vendors (2017-2019)

2.2 Vendor Profile

Table Headquarter, Factories & Sales Regions Comparison of Vendors

Table Product List of Vendors

2.3 Dynamic of Vendors

3 Global Market by Type

3.1 Market Share

Table Global Ion Exchange C

…continued

