Asia Pacific Cold Plasma Equipment Market is expected to reach US$ 50.04 Mn in 2027 with a CAGR of 17.1%

The Asia Pacific Cold Plasma Equipment Market is growing along with the Medical Device industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

Cold Plasma is also called as non-thermal plasma and used in wide range of applications in various industries including medical and biomedical industries. It is a powerful tool which is used to provide antimicrobial treatment for wounds and injuries. The Cold Plasma Equipment technology offers non-thermal treatment of cancer, dentistry and others.

The Asia Pacific cold plasma equipment market is expected to reach US$ 50.04 Mn in 2027 from US$ 14.20 Mn in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 17.1% from 2019-2027.

The health care settings such as hospitals, clinics and others encounters with large number of patients regularly. These patients carry various infections along with them. The health care facilities are potential source of infections. For instance, as per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), at any given time, about 1 of every 25 hospitalized patients in the United States has a Health care–associated infections.

According to the report published by International Journal of Endocrinology, in 2017, approximately 15–25% of patients with diabetes are susceptible to foot ulcer during their lifetime. Due to rise in use of cold plasma, in various kind of treatment, it is likely to increase the cold plasma equipment market. Therefore, the demand for cold plasma equipment is expected to increase during the forecast period.

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the Medical Device industry and this is expected to cause the demand for Cold Plasma Equipment in the market.

Asia Pacific Cold plasma equipment – Market Segmentation

Asia Pacific Cold plasma equipment – By Region

Atmospheric Cold Plasma Equipment

Low Pressure Cold Plasma Equipment

Asia Pacific Cold plasma equipment – By Application

Wound Healing

Blood Coagulation

Cancer Treatment

Dentistry

Other Applications

Asia Pacific Cold plasma equipment – By Country

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Companies Mentioned

Henniker Plasma

Nordson Corporation

TheraDep Technologies

Neoplas tools GmbH

Plasmatreat GmbH

Adtec.

Terraplasma Medical GmbH

Tantec A/S

Europlasma NV

Bovie Medical

