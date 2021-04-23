Global COVID-19 World 1,2-Hexanediol Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Summary
This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.
The report includes as follows:
The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.
The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for 1,2-Hexanediol , covering Global total and major region markets.
The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).
The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.
1,2-Hexanediol market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).
Market Segment as follows:
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
By Type
98% Purity
99% Purity
99.5% Purity
Others
By End-User / Application
Lipstick
Moisturizer
Lip Gloss
Anti-aging
Sunscreen
Mascara
Others
By Company
Ube Industries
BASF
Sami Labs Limited
Huber Research Group
Sabinsa Corporation
Evonik Degussa GmbH
Jonas Chemical Corporation
Dalian Synco Chemical
Shouguang Tai Fine Chemical
Jiaxing Buyun Fuxin Chemical Factory
Discovery Fine Chemicals Ltd.
Table of Contents
Part 1 Market Definition
1.1 Market Segment Overview
Figure Global 1,2-Hexanediol Market Size (Million USD) 2017-2025
1.2 by Type
Table Global 1,2-Hexanediol Market and Growth by Type
1.3 by End-Use / Application
Table Global 1,2-Hexanediol Market and Growth by End-Use / Application
2 Global Market by Vendors
2.1 Market Share
Table Global 1,2-Hexanediol Revenue (Million USD) by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global 1,2-Hexanediol Revenue Share by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global 1,2-Hexanediol Market Volume (Volume) by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global 1,2-Hexanediol Market Volume Share by Vendors (2017-2019)
2.2 Vendor Profile
Table Headquarter, Factories & Sales Regions Comparison of Vendors
Table Product List of Vendors
2.3 Dynamic of Vendors
…continued
