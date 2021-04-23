Chip-on-board (CoB) LED Market Size, Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Trends up to 2027| Cree, Nichia, Osram Opto Semiconductors

Published 23 April 2021

Complete study of the global Chip-on-board (CoB) LED market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Chip-on-board (CoB) LED industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Chip-on-board (CoB) LED production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

The report has classified the global Chip-on-board (CoB) LED industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Chip-on-board (CoB) LED manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Chip-on-board (CoB) LED industry.

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Chip-on-board (CoB) LED industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

What is the growth potential of the Chip-on-board (CoB) LED market? Which product segment will grab a lion’s share? Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years? Which application segment will grow at a robust rate? What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Chip-on-board (CoB) LED industry in the years to come? What are the key challenges that the global Chip-on-board (CoB) LED market may face in future? Which are the leading companies in the global Chip-on-board (CoB) LED market? Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth? Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Chip-on-board (CoB) LED market?

TOC

Table of Contents

Table of Contents 1 Chip-on-board (CoB) LED Market Overview

1.1 Chip-on-board (CoB) LED Product Overview

1.2 Chip-on-board (CoB) LED Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Lateral Chip

1.2.2 Vertical Chip

1.2.3 Flip Chip

1.3 Global Chip-on-board (CoB) LED Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Chip-on-board (CoB) LED Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Chip-on-board (CoB) LED Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Chip-on-board (CoB) LED Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Chip-on-board (CoB) LED Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Chip-on-board (CoB) LED Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Chip-on-board (CoB) LED Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Chip-on-board (CoB) LED Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Chip-on-board (CoB) LED Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Chip-on-board (CoB) LED Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Chip-on-board (CoB) LED Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Chip-on-board (CoB) LED Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Chip-on-board (CoB) LED Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Chip-on-board (CoB) LED Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Chip-on-board (CoB) LED Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026) 2 Global Chip-on-board (CoB) LED Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Chip-on-board (CoB) LED Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Chip-on-board (CoB) LED Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Chip-on-board (CoB) LED Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Chip-on-board (CoB) LED Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Chip-on-board (CoB) LED Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Chip-on-board (CoB) LED Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Chip-on-board (CoB) LED Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Chip-on-board (CoB) LED as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Chip-on-board (CoB) LED Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Chip-on-board (CoB) LED Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Chip-on-board (CoB) LED Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Chip-on-board (CoB) LED Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Chip-on-board (CoB) LED Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Chip-on-board (CoB) LED Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Chip-on-board (CoB) LED Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Chip-on-board (CoB) LED Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Chip-on-board (CoB) LED Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Chip-on-board (CoB) LED Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Chip-on-board (CoB) LED Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Chip-on-board (CoB) LED Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Chip-on-board (CoB) LED Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Chip-on-board (CoB) LED Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Chip-on-board (CoB) LED Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Chip-on-board (CoB) LED Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Chip-on-board (CoB) LED Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Chip-on-board (CoB) LED Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Chip-on-board (CoB) LED Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Chip-on-board (CoB) LED Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Chip-on-board (CoB) LED Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Chip-on-board (CoB) LED Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Chip-on-board (CoB) LED Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Chip-on-board (CoB) LED Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Chip-on-board (CoB) LED Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Chip-on-board (CoB) LED Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Chip-on-board (CoB) LED Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global Chip-on-board (CoB) LED by Application

4.1 Chip-on-board (CoB) LED Segment by Application

4.1.1 General Lighting Industry

4.1.2 Automotive Industry

4.1.3 Backlighting Industry

4.1.4 Other

4.2 Global Chip-on-board (CoB) LED Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Chip-on-board (CoB) LED Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Chip-on-board (CoB) LED Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Chip-on-board (CoB) LED Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Chip-on-board (CoB) LED by Application

4.5.2 Europe Chip-on-board (CoB) LED by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Chip-on-board (CoB) LED by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Chip-on-board (CoB) LED by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Chip-on-board (CoB) LED by Application 5 North America Chip-on-board (CoB) LED Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Chip-on-board (CoB) LED Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Chip-on-board (CoB) LED Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Chip-on-board (CoB) LED Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Chip-on-board (CoB) LED Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Chip-on-board (CoB) LED Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Chip-on-board (CoB) LED Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Chip-on-board (CoB) LED Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Chip-on-board (CoB) LED Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Chip-on-board (CoB) LED Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Chip-on-board (CoB) LED Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Chip-on-board (CoB) LED Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Chip-on-board (CoB) LED Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Chip-on-board (CoB) LED Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Chip-on-board (CoB) LED Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Chip-on-board (CoB) LED Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Chip-on-board (CoB) LED Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Chip-on-board (CoB) LED Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Chip-on-board (CoB) LED Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Chip-on-board (CoB) LED Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Chip-on-board (CoB) LED Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Chip-on-board (CoB) LED Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Chip-on-board (CoB) LED Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Chip-on-board (CoB) LED Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Chip-on-board (CoB) LED Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Chip-on-board (CoB) LED Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Chip-on-board (CoB) LED Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Chip-on-board (CoB) LED Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Chip-on-board (CoB) LED Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Chip-on-board (CoB) LED Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Chip-on-board (CoB) LED Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Chip-on-board (CoB) LED Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Chip-on-board (CoB) LED Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Chip-on-board (CoB) LED Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Chip-on-board (CoB) LED Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Chip-on-board (CoB) LED Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Chip-on-board (CoB) LED Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Chip-on-board (CoB) LED Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Chip-on-board (CoB) LED Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Chip-on-board (CoB) LED Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Chip-on-board (CoB) LED Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Chip-on-board (CoB) LED Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Chip-on-board (CoB) LED Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Chip-on-board (CoB) LED Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Chip-on-board (CoB) LED Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Chip-on-board (CoB) LED Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Chip-on-board (CoB) LED Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Chip-on-board (CoB) LED Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Chip-on-board (CoB) LED Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Chip-on-board (CoB) LED Business

10.1 Citizen Electronics

10.1.1 Citizen Electronics Corporation Information

10.1.2 Citizen Electronics Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Citizen Electronics Chip-on-board (CoB) LED Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Citizen Electronics Chip-on-board (CoB) LED Products Offered

10.1.5 Citizen Electronics Recent Development

10.2 Cree

10.2.1 Cree Corporation Information

10.2.2 Cree Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Cree Chip-on-board (CoB) LED Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.5 Cree Recent Development

10.3 Nichia

10.3.1 Nichia Corporation Information

10.3.2 Nichia Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Nichia Chip-on-board (CoB) LED Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Nichia Chip-on-board (CoB) LED Products Offered

10.3.5 Nichia Recent Development

10.4 Osram Opto Semiconductors

10.4.1 Osram Opto Semiconductors Corporation Information

10.4.2 Osram Opto Semiconductors Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Osram Opto Semiconductors Chip-on-board (CoB) LED Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Osram Opto Semiconductors Chip-on-board (CoB) LED Products Offered

10.4.5 Osram Opto Semiconductors Recent Development

10.5 Philips Lumileds Lighting

10.5.1 Philips Lumileds Lighting Corporation Information

10.5.2 Philips Lumileds Lighting Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Philips Lumileds Lighting Chip-on-board (CoB) LED Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Philips Lumileds Lighting Chip-on-board (CoB) LED Products Offered

10.5.5 Philips Lumileds Lighting Recent Development

10.6 Samsung Electronics

10.6.1 Samsung Electronics Corporation Information

10.6.2 Samsung Electronics Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Samsung Electronics Chip-on-board (CoB) LED Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Samsung Electronics Chip-on-board (CoB) LED Products Offered

10.6.5 Samsung Electronics Recent Development

10.7 Seoul Semiconductor

10.7.1 Seoul Semiconductor Corporation Information

10.7.2 Seoul Semiconductor Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Seoul Semiconductor Chip-on-board (CoB) LED Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Seoul Semiconductor Chip-on-board (CoB) LED Products Offered

10.7.5 Seoul Semiconductor Recent Development

10.8 Everlight Electronics

10.8.1 Everlight Electronics Corporation Information

10.8.2 Everlight Electronics Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Everlight Electronics Chip-on-board (CoB) LED Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Everlight Electronics Chip-on-board (CoB) LED Products Offered

10.8.5 Everlight Electronics Recent Development

10.9 LG Innotek

10.9.1 LG Innotek Corporation Information

10.9.2 LG Innotek Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 LG Innotek Chip-on-board (CoB) LED Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 LG Innotek Chip-on-board (CoB) LED Products Offered

10.9.5 LG Innotek Recent Development

10.10 Lumens

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Chip-on-board (CoB) LED Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Lumens Chip-on-board (CoB) LED Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Lumens Recent Development

10.11 ZONHEY Photoelectric

10.11.1 ZONHEY Photoelectric Corporation Information

10.11.2 ZONHEY Photoelectric Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 ZONHEY Photoelectric Chip-on-board (CoB) LED Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 ZONHEY Photoelectric Chip-on-board (CoB) LED Products Offered

10.11.5 ZONHEY Photoelectric Recent Development 11 Chip-on-board (CoB) LED Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Chip-on-board (CoB) LED Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Chip-on-board (CoB) LED Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

