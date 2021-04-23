Beverage Cans Market Key Players, SWOT Analysis, Dynamics, Drivers, Key Indicators and Forecast upto 2028

Fact.MR, a leading research firm, opines that the overall sales of beverage cans was pegged at more than US$ 45 Bn in 2018 and the global beverage cans market is likely to grow at a decent pace during the forecast period owing to growing demand for metal packaging across the developed as well as developing economies. In addition, the growing beverage industry along with changing consumer preferences are among the key trends anticipated to amplify the overall sales of beverage cans over the forecast period. Currently, North America holds the leading share in the global beverage cans market owing to significant demand for canned beverages in the market. The demand for alcoholic beverages, energy drinks and sparkling waters coupled with rising urbanization are projected to augment the growth of the global beverage cans market. For instance, the Ball Corporation, a leading beverage cans manufacturer in North America Market introduced new Cameo End Printings for beverage cans in August, 2019. These new printed top cans are more appealing and can attract customers easily.

Beverage Cans’ Myriad Applications Acting as Growth Levers

Beverage cans are used for the packaging of a wide range of beverages including, alcoholic beverages, carbonated soft drinks, sports & energy drinks and other beverages. According to Fact.MR study, the alcoholic beverage packaging is estimated to account for a leading share in the global beverage cans market. The beverage cans can protect the flavor of an alcoholic beverage and provide protection from air and light. The beverage cans for alcohol are also lightweight and can provide the best shipping efficiency. Rising demand for alcoholic beverages like, beer, cider etc. in developed as well as developing countries are projected to lay a strong base for the significant growth of the beverage cans market. In addition, the manufacturers are focusing on providing youth-oriented products including the ready-to-drink cocktails and stylish beverage cans such as, sleek cans and slim cans. For example, Ardagh Group, a leading manufacturer of metal cans introduced a new tailor-made 187ml wine can in the European market. The can is specifically designed to present and protect wine and wine-based drinks. It will attract the consumers who are looking for a single drink or ‘on the go’ alcoholic beverages.

Furthermore, according to the American Beverage Association, the demand for energy and soft drinks is increasing at a rapid rate in the market. In addition, with the rising awareness of health issues caused by carbonated soft drinks, the consumer preference is shifting towards the sports and energy drinks.

The abovementioned factors are expected to create a demand for sports & energy drinks cans in the global market and the segment is expected to register an above average growth rate during the forecast period.

