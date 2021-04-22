Autologous Fat Grafting Market In-Depth Overview, Growth Factors, Regional Analysis And Forecasts Outlook-2031

The 21st century has been an era of advancements in cosmetics, where a range of new and advanced procedures are being made available to the public. Among these, preference for non-invasive or minimally-invasive procedures has enthused the population due to their minimal downtime and lower costs. One particular procedure gaining worldwide popularity is autologous fat grafting.
Over the years, disruptive products such as autologous fat grafting have met such customer demands, as autologous fat grafting is a minimally-invasive method. In 2018, the number of people going for augmentation and reconstruction procedures in the U.S. was 6.2 Mn, out of which, the adoption % of autologous fat grafting procedures was 2.2%. Autologous fat grafting is also preferred for the correction of contour deformities in reconstructed breasts. Increasing prevalence of scar contractures is also expected to drive demand for autologous fat grafting.
Request Sample Report Now- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=2701
The global autologous fat grafting market was valued at around US$ 172 Mn in 2020, and is projected to expand at a healthy CAGR of close to 10% through 2031.
Key Takeaways from Market Study
- Integrated fat transfer systems accounted for over 50% of market share in 2020.
- Breast augmentation is the most lucrative segment and holds a little less than half of the market share.
- North America accounts for over half of the global autologous fat grafting market share, owing to technological advancements and increasing research & development activities in this region.
- Hospitals account for over 48% value share, among end users.
- The COVID19 pandemic has resulted in a temporary pause of all non-essential and elective procedures. Pharmaceutical manufacturers have been severely impacted, with companies reporting a significant drop in revenue due to supply chain issues.
- The market in the U.S., U.K. and Germany to accelerate at around 10% CAGR each through 2031.
- The market in China to surge ahead at a CAGR of around 12% over the next ten years.
“Increasing prevalence of scar contractures and growing acceptance of aesthetic cosmetic procedures are expected to drive demand for integrated fat transfer systems over the coming years,” says a Fact.MR analyst.
Access Research Methodology Prepared By Experts- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=2701
Strategies of Key Market Players
Key players in the autologous fat grafting industry are focused on introducing new, innovative products to boost their market share.
- Alma Lasers (Sisram Medical), in 2019, launched BeautiFill for fat harvesting for autologous fat to restore volume to the face or body. It is the first laser-based procedure.
- In 2017, MTF Biologics expanded its portfolio of plastic surgery products with LipoGrafter, which offers physicians a safer and effective method to harvest a patient’s fat and deposit it in areas where there is a need to add volume.
- LifeCell Corporation introduced REVOLVE as an advanced adipose system used for the harvesting, aspiration, filtering, and transporting of high-quality autologous adipose tissue for aesthetic body contouring.
Looking for more information?
The research study on the autologous fat grafting market by Fact.MR incorporates an unbiased assessment of key demand-driving factors and trends, which have shaped the landscape over 2016 – 2020, and includes a detailed assessment of key parameters that are anticipated to exert influence during 2021 – 2031. Market statistics have been presented based on product (integrated fat transfer systems, aspiration and harvesting systems, liposuction systems, fat processing systems, and de-epithelialization devices and accessories), application (breast augmentation, buttock augmentation, facial fat grafting, hand rejuvenation, and others), and end user (hospitals, on-site clinics, and plastic surgery centers), across seven regions – North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa.
Speak To Research Analyst For Detailed Insights- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=2701
About Us:
Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.
Contact:
US Sales Office:
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583
Corporate Headquarter:
Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),
Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,
Jumeirah Lakes Towers,
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Email: [email protected]
Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com