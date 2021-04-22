Bio-based Coatings Market Research Study including Growth Factors, Top Players, and Competitive Analysis by regions from 2018 to 2028

Evolving concerns apropos of sustainability have induced a massive shift toward bio based alternatives, with bio-based coatings being one of them. The transition of paint and coatings industry toward bio-based coatings remains immensely influenced by environmental reasons and this transition is likely to scale new heights in the upcoming years. With increasing awareness in the society apropos of environmentally-responsible products, the sales of bio-based coatings is set to increase by a significant margin in the upcoming years. Development of green products in the paints and coatings industry is one of the megatrends fostering demand for bio-based coatings.

Request Sample Report Now- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=1048

Market Segmentation:

The bio-based coatings market can be segmented on the basis of area of application, VOC content, sector and end use industries.

On the basis of area of application, bio-based coatings can be segmented by:

Internal application

External application

On the basis of VOC content, bio-based coatings can be segmented into:

Zero VOC (VOC content less than 5 grams per liter)

Low VOC (VOC content less than 50 grams per liter)

VOC absorbing

Natural paints

On the basis of sector, bio-based coatings can be segmented as:

Commercial sector

Industrial sector

Residential sector

On the basis of end use, bio-based coatings can be segmented by:

Paints, coatings, adhesives and printing inks

Automobiles

Construction

Others

Request Full Report With TOC- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=1048

Regional Outlook:

Region wise, Asia Pacific is a big market accounting for a larger global share of bio-based coatings. Asia Pacific is followed by Europe and North America. Latin America and Middle East and Africa regions are observed to generate almost equal demand and the global scenario is expected to remain the same.

Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa are expected to show double digit growth rates in the bio-based coatings during the forecast period while Europe and North America will have a steady growth. Asia Pacific, Europe and Americas (North and Latin) are under vast corporate investments in the research and development to enable the cost effective production of bio-based coatings. North America and Europe will be at the forefront of bio-based coatings innovation while the mass production is expected to occur in the Asia Pacific region due to lower production costs.

List of Key Market Players:

AURO Pflanzenenchemie AG

Benjamin Moore & Co.

Eco Safety Products

BASF SE

Cargill Incorporated

BioShields

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd.

KCC PAINTS SDN BHD.

NOROO Paint & Coatings Co.,Ltd.

Reliance Industries Ltd.

Japan Polypropylene Corporation

I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.

Speak To Research Analyst For Detailed Insights- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=1048

The report covers exhaust analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

China

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, S. Africa, Northern Africa, Turkey)

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: [email protected]

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com