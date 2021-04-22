2026 Global Security Advisory Services Market Forecasts Report by Whipsmartmi

Increased emphasis on business and competitive intelligence, the social media user interaction through smartphones, and the need for social media measurement to improve the consumer experience are expected to propel the global market forward. Vendors of Security Advisory Services solutions would benefit from the large amounts of data generated by social media networks, as well as the growing trend of cloud adoption. The application for sales and marketing management is projected to have the highest market share. Security Advisory Services Market is projected to grow up to USD 1.69 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 24.2% during the forecasting period 2021-2027.

During the forecast era, the sales and marketing management application is expected to retain its supremacy. By identifying trends and patterns, sales and marketing management helps users improve their business solutions by analysing unstructured data and understanding consumer habits. It also involves corrective actions such as real-time warnings and automatic remedial actions. During the forecast era, the retail and ecommerce industry vertical is projected to have the largest market share. Retail and ecommerce companies can use Security Advisory Services to track campaign success, identify growth opportunities, optimise products, analyse competitors, and improve post-sale support and services. Due to the growing usage of analytical technology to optimise business results, limit risks, and extract insights using data collected from social media channels, the prescriptive analytics type is expected to develop at the fastest CAGR. North America is expected to continue to dominate the market throughout the forecast period, owing to its early adoption of new and emerging technologies and the involvement of major industry players.

The report consists of the list of the vendor’s profile of the Security Advisory Services market Cisco , DXC Technologies, KPMG , Deloitte , PwC, TCS , EY, Verizon (US), eSentire, Rapid7, Dimension Data, Kudelski Security, NTT Security, Sumeru, ePlus, Coalfire , Novacoast, Security Compass, Sage Data Security and Avalon Cyber.

The Security Advisory Services Market report has been categorized as below

Service Type

Penetration Testing

Vulnerability Management

Security Risk Management

Incident Response

Compliance Management

Security Program Development

Chief Information Security Officer Advisory and Support

By Organization Size

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Vertical

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance

IT and Telecom

Government and Public Sector

Healthcare

Energy and Power

Manufacturing

Others

By Region

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

UK

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

South America

Middle East and Africa

