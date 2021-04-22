Global Public safety and security market To grow at CAGR 24.2% During 2021- 2026 | By Whipsmartmi

Public Safety and Security market is projected to grow up to USD 1.69 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 24.2% during the forecasting period 2021-2027.
The report consists of the list of the vendor’s profile of Public Safety and Security market SAP, Genetec , Hitachi Vantara , Atos , Bittium , Cisco , Ericsson , General Dynamics Harris Corporation , Hexagon , Huawei , IBM , Motorola Solutions , NEC Corporation and Esri.
Public Safety and Security Market report has been categorized as below
By Solution
- Critical Communication Network
- C2/C4ISR System
- Biometric Security and Authentication System
- Surveillance System
- Scanning and Screening System
- Emergency and Disaster Management
- Cyber security
- Public Address and General Alarm
- Backup and Recovery System
By Service
- Managed Services
- Managed Security Services
- Managed Network Services
- Professional Services
- Design and Consulting
- Installation and Integration
- Support and Maintenance
- Training and Education
By Vertical
- . Homeland Security
- Law Enforcement and Intelligence Agencies
- Border Control
- Emergency Services
- Medical Services
- Firefighting Services
- Disaster Management
- Critical Infrastructure Security
- Energy and Power Sector
- Critical Manufacturing Sector
- Water and Wastewater System Sector
- Transportation Systems
- Airports
- Seaports
- . Railways
- Others
By Region
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- UK
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- Australia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Rest of the World
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
The market is expected to be powered by the exponential increase in illegal activity and terrorist threats, smart city projects, and the rising trend of IoT in public safety. The public safety and security market is being driven by an increase in smart city programs, an increasing trend of IoT in public safety security, and an increase in illegal activity and terrorist attacks. The market for public safety and protection is divided into four categories: solution, operation, vertical, and area. The essential communication network solution segment is projected to account for the majority of the market. Individuals, law enforcement agencies, and government agencies are concerned about protecting public and private infrastructures, so the demand for solutions is expected to expand. Since organizations are rapidly expanding their collaboration networks to deploy public safety and security solutions around the globe, the managed service segment is expected to rise at a faster CAGR during the forecast period. The skilled services segment, on the other hand, is expected to have a greater market share. The Homeland Security vertical is expected to dominate the industry. Homeland defence, emergency management, critical infrastructure security, and transportation networks are among the verticals where public safety and security technologies have been implemented. During the forecast era, the transportation systems vertical is projected to rise at the fastest CAGR. The largest market share is projected to be held by North America. The fast growth in this area is due to early adoption of public safety and security solutions as well as the involvement of many vendors.
