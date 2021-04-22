Global Public safety and security market To grow at CAGR 24.2% During 2021- 2026 | By Whipsmartmi

Public Safety and Security market is projected to grow up to USD 1.69 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 24.2% during the forecasting period 2021-2027.

Browse Complete Report “Global Public safety and security market” @ https://whipsmartmi.com/Report/Public-Safety-and-Security-Market

The report consists of the list of the vendor’s profile of Public Safety and Security market SAP, Genetec , Hitachi Vantara , Atos , Bittium , Cisco , Ericsson , General Dynamics Harris Corporation , Hexagon , Huawei , IBM , Motorola Solutions , NEC Corporation and Esri.

Public Safety and Security Market report has been categorized as below

By Solution

Critical Communication Network

C2/C4ISR System

Biometric Security and Authentication System

Surveillance System

Scanning and Screening System

Emergency and Disaster Management

Cyber security

Public Address and General Alarm

Backup and Recovery System

By Service

Managed Services

Managed Security Services

Managed Network Services

Professional Services

Design and Consulting

Installation and Integration

Support and Maintenance

Training and Education

By Vertical

. Homeland Security

Law Enforcement and Intelligence Agencies

Border Control

Emergency Services

Medical Services

Firefighting Services

Disaster Management

Critical Infrastructure Security

Energy and Power Sector

Critical Manufacturing Sector

Water and Wastewater System Sector

Transportation Systems

Airports

Seaports

. Railways

Others

By Region

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

UK

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

South America

Middle East and Africa

Request a Sample of Global Public Safety and Security market @ https://whipsmartmi.com/sample/ic0395/Public-Safety-and-Security-Market

The market is expected to be powered by the exponential increase in illegal activity and terrorist threats, smart city projects, and the rising trend of IoT in public safety. The public safety and security market is being driven by an increase in smart city programs, an increasing trend of IoT in public safety security, and an increase in illegal activity and terrorist attacks. The market for public safety and protection is divided into four categories: solution, operation, vertical, and area. The essential communication network solution segment is projected to account for the majority of the market. Individuals, law enforcement agencies, and government agencies are concerned about protecting public and private infrastructures, so the demand for solutions is expected to expand. Since organizations are rapidly expanding their collaboration networks to deploy public safety and security solutions around the globe, the managed service segment is expected to rise at a faster CAGR during the forecast period. The skilled services segment, on the other hand, is expected to have a greater market share. The Homeland Security vertical is expected to dominate the industry. Homeland defence, emergency management, critical infrastructure security, and transportation networks are among the verticals where public safety and security technologies have been implemented. During the forecast era, the transportation systems vertical is projected to rise at the fastest CAGR. The largest market share is projected to be held by North America. The fast growth in this area is due to early adoption of public safety and security solutions as well as the involvement of many vendors.

About Whipsmartmi:

Whipsmart MI provides fact-based consulting services to B2B and B2C market to help our clients to achieve incremental and transformational growth competing in their niche market. We facilitate their growth journey through an environment that is dominated by accelerating change, constant evolution of new business models, disruptive trends and technologies in their respective industry.

The Whipsmart Market bytes platform is created specifically for B2B and B2C players with consideration of the market knowledge and interest. With over 4,000 titles to choose from diverse industries, the coverage is comprehensive and the data is updated every quarter. Whipsmart uses comples AI based algorithms to gather economic intelligence from different agencies across the globe, combines them with primary information sources and builds projections that are accurate and dependable. With multiple download options and the flexibility to source almost any kind of intelligence on demand as per market interest.

Contact Info:

Name: Neeraj

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://whipsmartmi.com/

Press Release: https://whipsmartmi.com/pressrelease

Blog: https://whipsmartmi.com/blogs

Phone: +1 5102005090