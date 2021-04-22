Global Product Lifecycle Management Market 2021 Developments, Technologies, Opportunities, Restraints, and Challenges

Whipsmartmi.com offers “Global Product Lifecycle Management Market” from its research database. The report is spread across 150 pages and could be browsed @ https://whipsmartmi.com/Report/Product-Lifecycle-Management-Market

Major factors expected to drive the growth of the market include growing focus on developing ground breaking smart products and factories, increasing need to build product innovation platform would support product lifecycle management-enabled applications, and growing demand for cloud based product lifecycle management solutions for scalability and secure IT infrastructure.

Support and maintenance services segment expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Support and maintenance services are crucial, as they directly deal with customer satisfaction and issues. Every software vendor has a dedicated support team to serve the customers. Support, software maintenance, customer portal, post-deployment assistance, and client testimonials are some of the services provided under the support and maintenance segment. To derive consistent customer satisfaction, service providers regularly focus on enhancing their product knowledge base by receiving feedbacks through interviews and surveys. These services also provide a single point of contact who would help solve customer issues quickly. The customer portal is another helping aid that offers technical tips and software updates to customer forums.

North America is expected to hold the largest market share. North America consists of developed countries, such as the US and Canada. This region is open to the adoption of new and emerging technologies. Moreover, its strong financial position enables it to invest heavily in the adoption of the latest and leading tools and technologies for ensuring effective business operations. Such advantages help organizations in this region gain a competitive edge. North America has the first-mover advantage in the adoption of new technologies, such as smartphones and cloud platforms. North America has the headquarters of many large enterprises and is host to various international events. Enterprises are willingly investing in North America.

Key market players in the product lifecycle management market includes SAP (Germany), Dassault System (France), PTC (US), Siemens (Germany), Autodesk (US), IBM (US), Oracle (US), HP (US), Atos (France), Accenturs (Ireland), Arena (US), Ansys (US), Aras (US), Infor (US), Propel (US), Kalypso (US), FusePLM (US), Bamboo Rose (US), Inflectra (US), and TCS (India).

Key questions the report answers:

Where will all these developments take the industry in the long term?

What are the upcoming trends for the product lifecycle management market?

Which segment provides the most opportunity for growth?

Who are the leading vendors operating in this market?

What are the opportunities for new market entrants?

