Pet Monitoring Camera Market Analysis, Growth By Top Companies, Trends By Types And Application, Forecast To 2021-2027

Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, “Pet Monitoring Camera Market” The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

Pet monitoring camera is a device that tracks the activities of pets when owners are leaving their pets back at home. This device rotates around 360 degrees to monitors the activities of pets. Some pet monitoring devices come with an advanced feature of night vision that helps in easy monitoring of the pets during night time. People need this device to check whether their caretaker fulfills the needs of a pet. Also, some people take care of their pets as their family members and are very emotionally attached to them. They want to check their mealtime, hygiene, and their health conditions time after time. Therefore, pet owners feel the requirement of pet monitoring devices, so that with the help of these devices, they can monitor every activity of their pets, even while they are at their workplaces. Also, pet owners find it entertaining to watch the fun activities of their pets at their workplace, which helps in reducing their stress.

Due to the surge in technological advancements, pet owners can watch each and every activity of their pets 24/7 from their smartphones. Pet owners install the cameras to see, talk, or hear from their pets anytime. As pets feel lonely when they stay at home alone, so there are various types of cameras used for interacting, entertaining, monitoring, and training the pets, due to which they do not feel alone.

Rapid urbanization, increase in number of the working population, and a rise in nuclear families coupled with surge in number of pet owners create a necessity for the monitoring device so that every member can monitor the pet from their workplaces. An increase in number of pet owners and their rise in concern about the safety of their pets are expected to surge the growth of the pet monitoring camera market. Also, the pet owners are adopting more than one pet to give company to other pets, which in turn increases the need to monitor the activities of their pets.

One way video functionality market holds the largest share in the pet monitoring camera market because of its low cost. Other features of one-way video functionality camera includes live HD video streaming, video & sound recording, and availability of monitoring pets activities on smart phones and laptops. Also, some monitoring devices are portable and battery operated.

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA (Middle East, Brazil, and Rest of LAMEA)

Guardzilla, Motorola Inc., Wagz Inc., PetChatz LLC, Google LLC, Amazon Inc., Petcube Inc., Ezviz Inc., Furbo, Acer Inc. (Pawbo Inc.), Zmodo Technology Corporation Ltd., and Vimtag LLC.

COVID-19 Scenario Analysis:

In COVID-19 crisis, there is no demand for pet monitoring devices because of the prevailing lockdown situation in almost all the countries.

People are working from home these days, and there is no requirement to track the movement of pets.

Manufacturers are also facing problem in the production and supply of pet monitoring devices because of the disruption in export and import trade activities.

Key Segments Covered:

Segments Sub-segments Product One Way Video Functionality

Two Way Video Functionality Application Communication

Monitoring

Real-Time Bark Alert

Treat-Dispensing

Remote Training

Video and Photo Capture

Others End User Pet Parents

Veterinarians

Professional Trainers

Others Distribution Channel Offline Distribution Channel

Online Distribution Channel

Key Benefits of the Report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global pet monitoring camera industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global pet monitoring camera market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global pet monitoring camera market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed global pet monitoring camera market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in the coming years.

