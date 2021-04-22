Japan Household Appliance Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021 – 2025 | AB Electrolux, Qingdao Haier Co., Ltd. (Haier), Hitachi, Ltd., LG Electronics Inc. (LG), Midea Group Co

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled,“Japan Household Appliance Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Region: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2025,”the Japan household appliance market was valued at $20,279.9 million in 2017, and is expected to reach $27,979.0 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2018 to 2025. The entertainment & information appliances is expected to retain its dominant position, in terms of revenue generation, throughout the Japan household appliance market forecast period.

Growth in urbanization has resulted in the changing lifestyle of individuals. Increase in number of nuclear families, coupled with rise in urbanization creates a huge demand for household appliance. Thus, rapid urbanization has led to increased need for faster and more reliable household appliances such as refrigerator, air condition, washing machines, which help save time, money, and are convenient for daily use. High price and remarkable popularity of household appliance brands have led to the advent of counterfeit brands. Counterfeit brands are generally prevalent in the developing economies where customers are highly price-sensitive. This factor restricts the sale of the existing original household appliance brands in the Japan market. On the Contrary, development of durable, energy-efficient household appliances at economic price is anticipated to increase the rate of penetration among low- and middle-income groups

KEY BENEFITS FOR JAPAN HOUSEHOLD APPLIANCE MARKET:

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the current trends in Japan household appliance market, estimations, and dynamics of the market from 2018 to 2025 to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

An in-depth Japan household appliance market analysis of the market size helps to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

The key countries in all the major regions are mapped based on their market share.

Porter’s five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier–buyer network.

The Japan household appliance market forecast are provided along with the information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

A detailed analysis of the Japan household appliance market segments measures the potential of the market. These segments outline the favorable conditions for the market forecast.

Key findings of the Japan Household Appliance Market :-

By product type, the refrigerator segment of Japan household appliances market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1%, in terms of revenue, from 2018 to 2025.

By product type, the washing machine segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.4%, in terms of revenue, from 2018 to 2025.

By product type, the cooking appliances segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.4%, in terms of revenue, from 2018 to 2025.

By product type, the wall oven segment is expected to, grow at a CAGR of 5.0% in terms of revenue, from 2018 to 2025.

By distribution channel, the specialty store real segment is expected to lead the Japan household appliance market at a CAGR of 3.7%

