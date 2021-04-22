Portable Air Conditioner Market Expected to Reach $ 945.4 billion by 2027| Lloyd Electric & Engineering Limited, LG Electronics Inc., Midea Group

“Rise in purchase of the portable and smart white goods to increase the living space in home and increase standard of living are the factors that boost the growth of the market. Technological advancements including voice control and Wi-Fi connectivity and smartphone compatibility further influence the growth of the market during the forecast period.”

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Portable Air Conditioner Market by Type, End User and Distribution Channel: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027,”

Portable air conditioner is an emerging type of air conditioning system that can be moved from one place to another easily and has low installation cost and requires less space. It can be a perfect alternative for the traditional air conditioning systems as it is compact in size, movable, and does not require permanent installation. It is much more cost effective as compared to the traditional air conditioning systems. People are preferring household appliances with advanced features including voice and remote control, Wi-Fi connectivity and smartphone compatibility. Therefore, portable air conditioning manufactures are focusing on product innovation and heavily investing in the research and development. Furthermore, portable air conditioner with LED display and low noise features are gaining significant popularity among the customers.

During lockdown period, due COVID-19 pandemic, people choose to replace their old appliances with smart household appliances. Moreover, rise in expenditure on home improvement and high preference of the people for portable and small home appliances to increase the living space, are collectively favoring to increase the portable air conditioner market demand during the forecast period.

Global warming and emission of the greenhouse gasses are considered to be the major challenges for the growth of the air conditioner market during the forecast period. Greenhouse gas is responsible for depletion of the ozone layer and this gas is significantly emitted though portable air conditioners.

The players operating in the portable air conditioner industry have adopted product launch and business expansion as their key developmental strategies to expand their market share, increase profitability, and remain competitive in the market. The key players profiled in this report include Lloyd Electric & Engineering Limited, LG Electronics Inc., Midea Group, AB Electrolux, United CoolAir Corporation, Blue Star Limited, Haier lnc., Daikin Industries Ltd., Olimpia Splendid Spa and Whirlpool Corp.

