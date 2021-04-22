Impact of COVID-19 on Zero-waste Shampoo Market 2021 | Trends, Growth Demand, Opportunities & Forecast To 2027 | Lush Retail Ltd., Plaine Products LLC, J.R. Liggett, Ltd.- AMR

The zero-waste shampoo is made from natural ingredients such as coconut oil, olive oil, soap nuts, and other essential Oils. The unique Selling Proposition of zero-waste shampoo is chemical and plastic-free, which reduces the waste-management process as much as possible. Increasing awareness about natural and eco-friendly products which have no side-effects tend to grow the usage in home and beauty salon. The changing life-style of people towards healthy and natural products anticipated to grow the zero-waste shampoo market in future. The market has been classified into two product types that is liquid shampoo and bar shampoo.
Market scope and structure analysis:
|Report Metric
|Details
|Market size available for years
|2020–2027
|Base year considered
|2019
|Forecast period
|2021–2027
|Forecast units
|Value ($US)
|Segments covered
|Product Type, Distributional channel, End Users and Region.
|Regions covered
|North America (U.S., Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain and the Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and the Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA (Middle East, Brazil, and the Rest of LAMEA)
|Companies covered
|Lush Retail Ltd., Plaine Products LLC, J.R. Liggett, Ltd., Oregon Soap Company, Ethique Beauty Ltd., Beauty, and the Bees, Osmia Organics LLC, The Refill Shoppe Inc., Rocky Mountain Soap Company, Biome Living Pty Ltd, etc.
COVID-19 Scenario Analysis:
- The global impact of COVID-19 hit massive sales drop in the personal care and beauty care industry. During lockdown, closure of supermarkets and specialty stores caused major impact on the decline of sales and revenue of the zero-shampoo market.
- Due to the pandemic situation most of the production plants of beauty-care products are closed.
- The Post-COVID will positively impact on natural beauty care industry. People will prefer more organic and natural health products for a healthy and chemical-free environment.
Top Impacting Factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers and Impact Analysis
- The market is distinguished by the presence of international and regional players creating their impression in the e-commerce and social-media platform through various advertisement, campaigns and promotional videos on the social media platform.
- Increasing awareness about chemical-free and organic products and reducing the plastic-free environment campaign is one of the important factors to drive the zero-waste shampoo market in the coming years.
- Zero-waste shampoo used in beauty-spa and salon nowadays is the key factor driving the market growth during the forecast period.
- Increasing hair damage problems because of chemical-shampoo will indirectly grow the organic and zero-waste shampoo market.
- Raising the organic health practices for hair-care among people to contribute toward eco-friendly environment lead to the growth in the zero-waste market.
- Developing economy and increasing disposable income of people are the important factors to grow the zero-waste shampoo market in the future.
New product launches in flourish the market
North America is expected to have the largest market share during the forecast period, due to the growing population and rising awareness about organic and chemical-free products in society. The zero-waste shampoo market is highly competitive in terms of eco-friendly, natural, gentle, and cost-effective. The manufacturer has been focusing on launches new products in the flourishing market to adopt various strategies and trends to gain a competitive advantage in the market.
Bossman brands have recently launched zero-waste soap bar, which has four functions in one soap, the company provides the use of organic indigents especially for beard, body wash, and conditioner. It’s got quite a success in the market in terms of sales and revenue generation.
Key Benefits of the Report:
- This study presents the analytical depiction of the Zero-waste shampoo market along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.
- The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with a detailed analysis of the global Zero-waste shampoo market share.
- The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global Zero-waste shampoo market growth scenario.
- Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.
- The report provides a detailed global Zero-waste shampoo market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in the coming years.
Questions Answered in Zero-waste shampoo market Research Report:
- What are the leading market players active in the Zero-waste shampoo market?
- What the current trends will influence the market in the next few years?
- What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the market?
- What future projections would help in taking further strategic steps?
