Global Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing Market 2021 Analysis and 2026 Forecast Report By Whipsmartmi

Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing market is projected to grow up to USD xx billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of xx% during the forecasting period 2021-2027. The cloud deployment type is expected to develop at a faster rate in this market, as it is quickly being adopted by various businesses due to its easy, versatile, inexpensive, and scalable features. Because of its ease and speed of software deployment, cloud deployment is commonly used in the industry.

It also guarantees data protection and dependability at the highest level. Furthermore, due to the widespread use of mobile devices in this industry vertical, cloud-based EFSS solutions have a lower installation cost than on-premises EFSS solutions. The healthcare industry vertical is projected to be the fastest growing in the market. The massive growth of the healthcare industry vertical has been attributed to the rising global population, lifestyle changes, and increased understanding of health-related issues. Healthcare providers must efficiently interact with patients using personal and reliable communication methods in order to deliver superior services. These factors contribute to the widespread acceptance of EFSS solutions in the healthcare industry. Because of its stable economy and ability to embrace new and emerging technologies, North America is projected to have the largest market share in the EFSS market. Due to its adherence to General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) compliances, Europe is projected to be the second largest region in terms of business size in the EFSS market. Several factors would drive the growth of the Asia Pacific (APAC) area as a result of technological advancement. Rapid economic growth, globalization, Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), cloud-based solutions, the rising COPE trend, and widespread use of smartphones and the internet by consumers and businesses are among these factors.

Key market players include Dropbox Box, Citrix Systems, Dropbox, Microsoft, Syncplicity By xway, Google, IBM, BlackBerry, Egnyte, VMware, Acronis, OpenText, Thru Inc, Accellion, SugarSync

The Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing Market report has been categorized as below

By Component

Standalone EFSS Solution

Integrated EFSS Solution

Services

Professional services

Consulting Services

Integration and Deployment

Training and Support

Managed Services

By Deployment Type

Cloud

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

On-Premises

By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

By Industry Vertical

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Software and Technology

Government and Public Sector

Healthcare

Legal

Education

Retail

Media and Entertainment

Others

By Region

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

UK

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

South America

Middle East and Africa

