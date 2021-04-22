C12-14 Alcohols Market Share, Size, & Trends Analysis Report, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2020 – 2027

The Global C12-14 Alcohols Market is forecast to reach USD 1.91 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. C12-14 Alcohols are the long-chain, high-molecular-weight fatty alcohols containing a number of carbon atoms from 12 to 14 in each fatty alcohol with a colorless, oily, liquid formation mostly. These fatty alcohols are typically derived from natural fats such as animal fats and vegetable oils such as coconut oil. Global C12-14 alcohols market is projected to drive significantly as the demand for the C12-14 alcohol in various industrial & commercial applications is being propelled substantially. The continuous expansion of the surfactants, flavor-enhancing food additives, pesticides, personal care products, cosmetics, lubricating oils are expected to primarily drive the demand throughout the forecast period.
The comprehensive analysis of the C12-14 Alcohols market assists businesses in gaining a competitive advantage and helps them reach their business goals and objectives. The global C12-14 Alcohols market research report is formulated with the descriptive profiles of the leading companies of the market along with their pricing analysis, gross revenue, financial standing, sales network and distribution channel, profit margins, and market position. This offers the readers a complete understanding of the competitive landscape of the C12-14 Alcohols industry.
The C12-14 Alcohols research report draws focus on the strengths and weaknesses of the key players of the market through a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to project the growth rate.
Top Companies Profiled in this Report are:
BASF SE, Emery Oleochemicals, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Clariant International AG, Merck KGaA, The Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill, Incorporated, Nanjing Kaimubo Pharmatech Company, Godrej Industries Ltd., and Sasol Limited, among others.
Segmentation Analysis
The global C12-14 Alcohols market report further segments the market based on product types offered by the market, applications, and key geographies of the market. The research study assesses the market in terms of market size, volume, revenue, and share.
Furthermore, the report also offers an accurate assessment of the market share and customer base of the C12-14 Alcohols market in the major geographical regions of the world. The report also analyzes the growth of the individual segments of the C12-14 Alcohols industry throughout the forecast period.
Type of Alcohol Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)
- C12 (Lauryl Alcohol)
- C13 (Tridecyl Alcohol)
- C14 (Myristyl Alcohol)
Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)
- Online Retailing
- Offline Retailing
Sources Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)
- Natural
- Synthetic
End-Use Verticals Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)
- Chemical & Pharmaceutical
- Personal Care & Cosmetics
- Industrial Manufacturing
- Food Processing Industries
- Others
C12-14 Alcohols market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analysed the following regions-
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Key Objectives of the C12-14 Alcohols Market Report:
- Analysis and forecast of the Global C12-14 Alcohols Market by segmentation of the market
- Analysis of various macro and micro-economic factors influencing the growth of the C12-14 Alcohols market
- Extensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a detailed view of the competitive landscape
- Insights into drivers, restraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and challenges
- Analysis of the key players operating in the industry
- Strategic recommendations to the new entrants pertaining to entry-level barriers and to established players for formulating fruitful business plans
In conclusion, the report offers an extensive panoramic view of the C12-14 Alcohols industry, backed by key statistical data and figures garnered from authentic sources and thorough primary and secondary research. The report offers a thorough examination of the size, shape, and volume of the market to offer an accurate forecast estimation of the C12-14 Alcohols industry till 2027. The report also strives to offer strategic recommendations to the new players entering the C12-14 Alcohols industry and guide them for overcoming entry-level barriers. It also offers recommendations to the established companies to fortify their presence in the C12-14 Alcohols market and capitalize on the emerging opportunities in the industry.
