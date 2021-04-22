Sensor Segment in Remote Weapon System Market will Register a Staggering 15% CAGR through 2029

Globally, geopolitical tensions are escalating rapidly and with that, demand for military equipment and adoption of remote weapon systems is also ramping up. As of 2018, the global military expenditure rose to US$ 1.8 trillion, predominantly in countries such as China, India, Russia, and the US. Remote weapon systems are being installed on ground combat vehicles or sea and air-based combat platforms.

Owing to the increase in the military spending and adoption of remotely-operated weapon systems in many countries, the demand for remote weapon systems will skyrocket in the coming years. Fact.MR, in its latest research, projects that in the component category, the weapon segment will foresee two-fold growth by 2029, which further pushes the global remote weapon system market to the US$ 22 Bn mark by the end of the forecast period.

Request a Sample Report with Table of Contents and Figures- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4614

Key Takeaways of Global Remote Weapon System Market

Based on platform, the remote weapon system market was led by the ground force segment in 2018, contributing 40% of the market share and is expected to continue its hegemony through 2029.

The remote weapon system market is led by the weapon segment which exhibited two-fold growth in revenues vis-a-vis the Human Machine Interference segment in 2018. The sensors segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period.

In the technology segment, there will be close competition in terms of value between Close-in Weapon Systems, and Remote Controlled Gun Systems in the coming years

According to Fact.MR, the Chinese and Indian remote weapon system market is foreseen to witness rapid growth throughout the forecast period, and is set to contribute 30% of the global revenue share in 2019

“Various economies around the world are rapidly replacing older technologies and weapons with a seismic shift towards modern equipment and are investing more in adopting remote weapon systems,” Says the Fact.MR analyst.

Access Research Methodology Prepared By Experts – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=4614

Ongoing Military Modernization Programs to Catalyze Market Growth

Developed and developing economies have witnessed a number of armed conflicts at both intrastate and interstate level. Some of the wars are also impacting the global economy, for instance, civil war in Syria, and a war against the Taliban in Afghanistan. These conflicts are resulting in high investments in military endeavors. Owing to a sharp rise in spending for modernization of armored vehicles, the demand for remote weapon systems will increase rapidly over the next few decades. For instance, in 2018, Kongsberg, a manufacturer of high-technology systems for the defense, signed a contract of US$ 1.9 bn to supply Medium-Caliber Turret to the Qatar military.

Find More Valuable Insights on Remote Weapon System Market

Fact.MR, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the global remote weapon system market, presenting historical demand data (2014-2018) and forecast statistics for the period, 2019-2029. The study divulges compelling insights on the remote weapon system market on the basis of Components (Weapons, Human Machine Interference, Sensor Module), Technology (Close-in Weapon Systems, Remote Controlled Gun Systems, and Others), Platform (Ground Forces, Marine Forces, and Aerial Forces), Weapon (Lethal Weapons, Non-lethal Weapons), Mobility (Stationary, and Moving), across seven regions.

For Comprehensive Insights Ask an Analyst Here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=4614

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E-Mail: [email protected]

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates