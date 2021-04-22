Window Film Market will Register a Staggering 6% CAGR through 2029

Advancement in window film technology such as dual reflective and spectrally selective films is increasing the demand for window films in commercial and residential applications. Business owners and home owners alike are selecting window films to block UV rays, reduce glare, and increase energy efficiency of cooling systems.

Automotive applications are also gaining considerable growth on the back of resurgent automobile market and favorable government regulations. The global window films market is expected to grow at a healthy growth rate between 2019 and 2029. Manufacturers of window films must invest in expansion of product portfolio in order to leverage opportunities.

Key Takeaways of Window Film Market Study

Sun Control window films account for a majority chunk in consumer demand with more than 46% of market share, followed by Decorative window films which garner 1/4 th of the market share.

of the market share. Security and Safety window films present remunerative opportunities by leveraging the advancements in durability and protection offered by window films.

Automotive applications of window films reduces energy consumption through cooling systems and ensures clear vision. This segment is poised to witness 1.5x growth during the forecast period.

Commercial applications are projected to offer further investment opportunities for manufacturers to engage high-paying clientele by offering customized window films that serve industrial needs.

Aerospace and defense end-uses such as marine window films promise sustainable revenue prospects with a promising 6% CAGR.

North America and Europe collectively account for more than half of total market value. Early adopters in this regions are driving window film demand on the back of surging automotive production and resurgent real-estate industry.

East Asia and Southeast Asia & Oceania are well-poised to reflect cumulative gain of more than 1/3rd of the total market value by the end of 2029.

“Window Film associations such as International Film Association (IFA), and European Window Film Association (EWFA) are creating a conducive environment for manufacturers by facilitating knowledge transfer about the latest technology and government policies. Market players stand a chance to gain exponential revenue by integrating open source updates with existing production capacity”. -Says Fact.MR Analyst

Asia Presents Robust Opportunities

Asian countries such as India, China, South Korea, Indonesia, and Thailand are experiencing rapid growth in modern home concepts that use window films as smart cooling to reduce electricity consumption. These regions are seeing a surge in infrastructure development such as schools, corporate offices, banks, and residential projects to support their blooming economies. Proactive participation by statutory bodies in reducing friction surrounding infrastructure development plays a crucial role. Based on the above factors manufacturers of window films must expand their footprint in Asia to leverage its growth opportunities.

