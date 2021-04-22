Electrical Tape Market Analysis by Emerging Growth Factors and Revenue Forecast to 2027 | 3M, Achem (YC Group), Tesa (Beiersdorf AG)

“

The report titled Global Electrical Tape Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Electrical Tape market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Electrical Tape market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Electrical Tape market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Electrical Tape market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Electrical Tape report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Electrical Tape report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Electrical Tape market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Electrical Tape market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Electrical Tape market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Electrical Tape market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Electrical Tape market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: 3M, Achem (YC Group), Tesa (Beiersdorf AG), Nitto, IPG, Scapa, Saint Gobin (CHR), Four Pillars, H-Old, Plymouth, Teraoka, Wurth, Shushi, Avery Dennison Corporation(Yongle), Yongguan adhesive, Sincere, Denka, Furukawa Electric, Berry Plastics

Market Segmentation by Product: Cloth Electrical Tape

PVC Electrical Tape

PET Electrical Tape



Market Segmentation by Application: Electrical & Electronics

Auto Industry

Aerospace

Communication Industry



The Electrical Tape Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Electrical Tape market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Electrical Tape market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Electrical Tape market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Electrical Tape industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Electrical Tape market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Electrical Tape market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Electrical Tape market?

Table of Contents:

1 Electrical Tape Market Overview

1.1 Electrical Tape Product Overview

1.2 Electrical Tape Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Cloth Electrical Tape

1.2.2 PVC Electrical Tape

1.2.3 PET Electrical Tape

1.3 Global Electrical Tape Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Electrical Tape Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Electrical Tape Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Electrical Tape Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Electrical Tape Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Electrical Tape Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Electrical Tape Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Electrical Tape Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Electrical Tape Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Electrical Tape Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Electrical Tape Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Electrical Tape Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Electrical Tape Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Electrical Tape Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Electrical Tape Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Electrical Tape Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Electrical Tape Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Electrical Tape Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Electrical Tape Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Electrical Tape Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Electrical Tape Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Electrical Tape Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Electrical Tape Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Electrical Tape as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Electrical Tape Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Electrical Tape Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Electrical Tape Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Electrical Tape Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Electrical Tape Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Electrical Tape Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Electrical Tape Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Electrical Tape Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Electrical Tape Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Electrical Tape Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Electrical Tape Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Electrical Tape Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Electrical Tape by Application

4.1 Electrical Tape Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Electrical & Electronics

4.1.2 Auto Industry

4.1.3 Aerospace

4.1.4 Communication Industry

4.2 Global Electrical Tape Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Electrical Tape Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Electrical Tape Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Electrical Tape Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Electrical Tape Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Electrical Tape Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Electrical Tape Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Electrical Tape Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Electrical Tape Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Electrical Tape Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Electrical Tape Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Electrical Tape Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Electrical Tape Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Electrical Tape Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Electrical Tape Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Electrical Tape by Country

5.1 North America Electrical Tape Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Electrical Tape Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Electrical Tape Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Electrical Tape Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Electrical Tape Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Electrical Tape Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Electrical Tape by Country

6.1 Europe Electrical Tape Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Electrical Tape Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Electrical Tape Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Electrical Tape Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Electrical Tape Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Electrical Tape Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Electrical Tape by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Electrical Tape Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Electrical Tape Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Electrical Tape Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Electrical Tape Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Electrical Tape Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Electrical Tape Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Electrical Tape by Country

8.1 Latin America Electrical Tape Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Electrical Tape Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Electrical Tape Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Electrical Tape Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Electrical Tape Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Electrical Tape Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Electrical Tape by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Electrical Tape Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Electrical Tape Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Electrical Tape Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Electrical Tape Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Electrical Tape Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Electrical Tape Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Electrical Tape Business

10.1 3M

10.1.1 3M Corporation Information

10.1.2 3M Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 3M Electrical Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 3M Electrical Tape Products Offered

10.1.5 3M Recent Development

10.2 Achem (YC Group)

10.2.1 Achem (YC Group) Corporation Information

10.2.2 Achem (YC Group) Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Achem (YC Group) Electrical Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 3M Electrical Tape Products Offered

10.2.5 Achem (YC Group) Recent Development

10.3 Tesa (Beiersdorf AG)

10.3.1 Tesa (Beiersdorf AG) Corporation Information

10.3.2 Tesa (Beiersdorf AG) Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Tesa (Beiersdorf AG) Electrical Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Tesa (Beiersdorf AG) Electrical Tape Products Offered

10.3.5 Tesa (Beiersdorf AG) Recent Development

10.4 Nitto

10.4.1 Nitto Corporation Information

10.4.2 Nitto Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Nitto Electrical Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Nitto Electrical Tape Products Offered

10.4.5 Nitto Recent Development

10.5 IPG

10.5.1 IPG Corporation Information

10.5.2 IPG Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 IPG Electrical Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 IPG Electrical Tape Products Offered

10.5.5 IPG Recent Development

10.6 Scapa

10.6.1 Scapa Corporation Information

10.6.2 Scapa Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Scapa Electrical Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Scapa Electrical Tape Products Offered

10.6.5 Scapa Recent Development

10.7 Saint Gobin (CHR)

10.7.1 Saint Gobin (CHR) Corporation Information

10.7.2 Saint Gobin (CHR) Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Saint Gobin (CHR) Electrical Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Saint Gobin (CHR) Electrical Tape Products Offered

10.7.5 Saint Gobin (CHR) Recent Development

10.8 Four Pillars

10.8.1 Four Pillars Corporation Information

10.8.2 Four Pillars Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Four Pillars Electrical Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Four Pillars Electrical Tape Products Offered

10.8.5 Four Pillars Recent Development

10.9 H-Old

10.9.1 H-Old Corporation Information

10.9.2 H-Old Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 H-Old Electrical Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 H-Old Electrical Tape Products Offered

10.9.5 H-Old Recent Development

10.10 Plymouth

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Electrical Tape Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Plymouth Electrical Tape Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Plymouth Recent Development

10.11 Teraoka

10.11.1 Teraoka Corporation Information

10.11.2 Teraoka Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Teraoka Electrical Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Teraoka Electrical Tape Products Offered

10.11.5 Teraoka Recent Development

10.12 Wurth

10.12.1 Wurth Corporation Information

10.12.2 Wurth Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Wurth Electrical Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Wurth Electrical Tape Products Offered

10.12.5 Wurth Recent Development

10.13 Shushi

10.13.1 Shushi Corporation Information

10.13.2 Shushi Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Shushi Electrical Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Shushi Electrical Tape Products Offered

10.13.5 Shushi Recent Development

10.14 Avery Dennison Corporation(Yongle)

10.14.1 Avery Dennison Corporation(Yongle) Corporation Information

10.14.2 Avery Dennison Corporation(Yongle) Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Avery Dennison Corporation(Yongle) Electrical Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Avery Dennison Corporation(Yongle) Electrical Tape Products Offered

10.14.5 Avery Dennison Corporation(Yongle) Recent Development

10.15 Yongguan adhesive

10.15.1 Yongguan adhesive Corporation Information

10.15.2 Yongguan adhesive Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Yongguan adhesive Electrical Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Yongguan adhesive Electrical Tape Products Offered

10.15.5 Yongguan adhesive Recent Development

10.16 Sincere

10.16.1 Sincere Corporation Information

10.16.2 Sincere Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Sincere Electrical Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Sincere Electrical Tape Products Offered

10.16.5 Sincere Recent Development

10.17 Denka

10.17.1 Denka Corporation Information

10.17.2 Denka Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Denka Electrical Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Denka Electrical Tape Products Offered

10.17.5 Denka Recent Development

10.18 Furukawa Electric

10.18.1 Furukawa Electric Corporation Information

10.18.2 Furukawa Electric Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 Furukawa Electric Electrical Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 Furukawa Electric Electrical Tape Products Offered

10.18.5 Furukawa Electric Recent Development

10.19 Berry Plastics

10.19.1 Berry Plastics Corporation Information

10.19.2 Berry Plastics Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 Berry Plastics Electrical Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.19.4 Berry Plastics Electrical Tape Products Offered

10.19.5 Berry Plastics Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Electrical Tape Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Electrical Tape Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Electrical Tape Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Electrical Tape Distributors

12.3 Electrical Tape Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”