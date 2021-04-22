Cleaning Robots Market 2021: Trends, Opportunity, Global Share and Growth Factor till 2027 | iRobot, Ecovacs, Proscenic

“
The report titled Global Cleaning Robots Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Cleaning Robots market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Cleaning Robots market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Cleaning Robots market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Cleaning Robots market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Cleaning Robots report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Cleaning Robots report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Cleaning Robots market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Cleaning Robots market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Cleaning Robots market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Cleaning Robots market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Cleaning Robots market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: iRobot, Ecovacs, Proscenic, Matsutek, Neato Robotics, Infinuvo(Metapo), LG, Samsung, Sharp, Mamirobot, Funrobot(MSI), Yujin Robot, Vorwerk, Philips, Fmart, Hanool Robotics, Miele, Karcher, Fluidra(AstralPool), Hayward, Pentair, Toshiba, Dyson
Market Segmentation by Product: Floor Cleaning Robots
Pool Cleaning Robots
Window Cleaning Robots
Lawn Cleaning Robots
Market Segmentation by Application: Domestic
Commercial
Other
The Cleaning Robots Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Cleaning Robots market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Cleaning Robots market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Cleaning Robots market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Cleaning Robots industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Cleaning Robots market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Cleaning Robots market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Cleaning Robots market?
Table of Contents:
1 Cleaning Robots Market Overview
1.1 Cleaning Robots Product Overview
1.2 Cleaning Robots Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Floor Cleaning Robots
1.2.2 Pool Cleaning Robots
1.2.3 Window Cleaning Robots
1.2.4 Lawn Cleaning Robots
1.3 Global Cleaning Robots Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global Cleaning Robots Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global Cleaning Robots Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global Cleaning Robots Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global Cleaning Robots Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global Cleaning Robots Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global Cleaning Robots Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global Cleaning Robots Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global Cleaning Robots Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global Cleaning Robots Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America Cleaning Robots Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe Cleaning Robots Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Cleaning Robots Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America Cleaning Robots Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Cleaning Robots Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
2 Global Cleaning Robots Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Cleaning Robots Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by Cleaning Robots Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players Cleaning Robots Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Cleaning Robots Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Cleaning Robots Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Cleaning Robots Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Cleaning Robots Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Cleaning Robots as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Cleaning Robots Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Cleaning Robots Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Cleaning Robots Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global Cleaning Robots Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global Cleaning Robots Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global Cleaning Robots Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Cleaning Robots Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Cleaning Robots Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Cleaning Robots Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global Cleaning Robots Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global Cleaning Robots Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global Cleaning Robots Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)
4 Global Cleaning Robots by Application
4.1 Cleaning Robots Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Domestic
4.1.2 Commercial
4.1.3 Other
4.2 Global Cleaning Robots Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global Cleaning Robots Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global Cleaning Robots Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global Cleaning Robots Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global Cleaning Robots Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global Cleaning Robots Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Cleaning Robots Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global Cleaning Robots Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global Cleaning Robots Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global Cleaning Robots Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America Cleaning Robots Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe Cleaning Robots Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Cleaning Robots Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America Cleaning Robots Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Cleaning Robots Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
5 North America Cleaning Robots by Country
5.1 North America Cleaning Robots Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America Cleaning Robots Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America Cleaning Robots Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America Cleaning Robots Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America Cleaning Robots Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America Cleaning Robots Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
6 Europe Cleaning Robots by Country
6.1 Europe Cleaning Robots Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe Cleaning Robots Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe Cleaning Robots Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe Cleaning Robots Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe Cleaning Robots Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe Cleaning Robots Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
7 Asia-Pacific Cleaning Robots by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific Cleaning Robots Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Cleaning Robots Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Cleaning Robots Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Cleaning Robots Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Cleaning Robots Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Cleaning Robots Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
8 Latin America Cleaning Robots by Country
8.1 Latin America Cleaning Robots Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America Cleaning Robots Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America Cleaning Robots Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America Cleaning Robots Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America Cleaning Robots Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America Cleaning Robots Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
9 Middle East and Africa Cleaning Robots by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa Cleaning Robots Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Cleaning Robots Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Cleaning Robots Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Cleaning Robots Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Cleaning Robots Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Cleaning Robots Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Cleaning Robots Business
10.1 iRobot
10.1.1 iRobot Corporation Information
10.1.2 iRobot Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 iRobot Cleaning Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 iRobot Cleaning Robots Products Offered
10.1.5 iRobot Recent Development
10.2 Ecovacs
10.2.1 Ecovacs Corporation Information
10.2.2 Ecovacs Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 Ecovacs Cleaning Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 iRobot Cleaning Robots Products Offered
10.2.5 Ecovacs Recent Development
10.3 Proscenic
10.3.1 Proscenic Corporation Information
10.3.2 Proscenic Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 Proscenic Cleaning Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 Proscenic Cleaning Robots Products Offered
10.3.5 Proscenic Recent Development
10.4 Matsutek
10.4.1 Matsutek Corporation Information
10.4.2 Matsutek Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 Matsutek Cleaning Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 Matsutek Cleaning Robots Products Offered
10.4.5 Matsutek Recent Development
10.5 Neato Robotics
10.5.1 Neato Robotics Corporation Information
10.5.2 Neato Robotics Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 Neato Robotics Cleaning Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 Neato Robotics Cleaning Robots Products Offered
10.5.5 Neato Robotics Recent Development
10.6 Infinuvo(Metapo)
10.6.1 Infinuvo(Metapo) Corporation Information
10.6.2 Infinuvo(Metapo) Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 Infinuvo(Metapo) Cleaning Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 Infinuvo(Metapo) Cleaning Robots Products Offered
10.6.5 Infinuvo(Metapo) Recent Development
10.7 LG
10.7.1 LG Corporation Information
10.7.2 LG Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 LG Cleaning Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 LG Cleaning Robots Products Offered
10.7.5 LG Recent Development
10.8 Samsung
10.8.1 Samsung Corporation Information
10.8.2 Samsung Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 Samsung Cleaning Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 Samsung Cleaning Robots Products Offered
10.8.5 Samsung Recent Development
10.9 Sharp
10.9.1 Sharp Corporation Information
10.9.2 Sharp Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 Sharp Cleaning Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 Sharp Cleaning Robots Products Offered
10.9.5 Sharp Recent Development
10.10 Mamirobot
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Cleaning Robots Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Mamirobot Cleaning Robots Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Mamirobot Recent Development
10.11 Funrobot(MSI)
10.11.1 Funrobot(MSI) Corporation Information
10.11.2 Funrobot(MSI) Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 Funrobot(MSI) Cleaning Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.11.4 Funrobot(MSI) Cleaning Robots Products Offered
10.11.5 Funrobot(MSI) Recent Development
10.12 Yujin Robot
10.12.1 Yujin Robot Corporation Information
10.12.2 Yujin Robot Introduction and Business Overview
10.12.3 Yujin Robot Cleaning Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.12.4 Yujin Robot Cleaning Robots Products Offered
10.12.5 Yujin Robot Recent Development
10.13 Vorwerk
10.13.1 Vorwerk Corporation Information
10.13.2 Vorwerk Introduction and Business Overview
10.13.3 Vorwerk Cleaning Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.13.4 Vorwerk Cleaning Robots Products Offered
10.13.5 Vorwerk Recent Development
10.14 Philips
10.14.1 Philips Corporation Information
10.14.2 Philips Introduction and Business Overview
10.14.3 Philips Cleaning Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.14.4 Philips Cleaning Robots Products Offered
10.14.5 Philips Recent Development
10.15 Fmart
10.15.1 Fmart Corporation Information
10.15.2 Fmart Introduction and Business Overview
10.15.3 Fmart Cleaning Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.15.4 Fmart Cleaning Robots Products Offered
10.15.5 Fmart Recent Development
10.16 Hanool Robotics
10.16.1 Hanool Robotics Corporation Information
10.16.2 Hanool Robotics Introduction and Business Overview
10.16.3 Hanool Robotics Cleaning Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.16.4 Hanool Robotics Cleaning Robots Products Offered
10.16.5 Hanool Robotics Recent Development
10.17 Miele
10.17.1 Miele Corporation Information
10.17.2 Miele Introduction and Business Overview
10.17.3 Miele Cleaning Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.17.4 Miele Cleaning Robots Products Offered
10.17.5 Miele Recent Development
10.18 Karcher
10.18.1 Karcher Corporation Information
10.18.2 Karcher Introduction and Business Overview
10.18.3 Karcher Cleaning Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.18.4 Karcher Cleaning Robots Products Offered
10.18.5 Karcher Recent Development
10.19 Fluidra(AstralPool)
10.19.1 Fluidra(AstralPool) Corporation Information
10.19.2 Fluidra(AstralPool) Introduction and Business Overview
10.19.3 Fluidra(AstralPool) Cleaning Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.19.4 Fluidra(AstralPool) Cleaning Robots Products Offered
10.19.5 Fluidra(AstralPool) Recent Development
10.20 Hayward
10.20.1 Hayward Corporation Information
10.20.2 Hayward Introduction and Business Overview
10.20.3 Hayward Cleaning Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.20.4 Hayward Cleaning Robots Products Offered
10.20.5 Hayward Recent Development
10.21 Pentair
10.21.1 Pentair Corporation Information
10.21.2 Pentair Introduction and Business Overview
10.21.3 Pentair Cleaning Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.21.4 Pentair Cleaning Robots Products Offered
10.21.5 Pentair Recent Development
10.22 Toshiba
10.22.1 Toshiba Corporation Information
10.22.2 Toshiba Introduction and Business Overview
10.22.3 Toshiba Cleaning Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.22.4 Toshiba Cleaning Robots Products Offered
10.22.5 Toshiba Recent Development
10.23 Dyson
10.23.1 Dyson Corporation Information
10.23.2 Dyson Introduction and Business Overview
10.23.3 Dyson Cleaning Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.23.4 Dyson Cleaning Robots Products Offered
10.23.5 Dyson Recent Development
11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Cleaning Robots Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Cleaning Robots Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Cleaning Robots Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Cleaning Robots Distributors
12.3 Cleaning Robots Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
