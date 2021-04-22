Voice Biometrics Market Growth, Global Survey, Analysis, Share, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2027

The global Voice Biometrics market was valued at USD 0.69 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 3.91 Billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 23.5%. The study provides an overall insight into the factors responsible for the growth in the Voice Biometrics market. Owing to rising urbanization and digitalization across the world, end-user sectors like BFSI, Government and Public Sectors and IT & Telecom have experienced growth and now rely on technology-driven systems to operate upon. This has made these sectors prone to hackers which target the valuable information and resources being used in these sectors. Voice Biometrics market is expected to grow because of this factor as biometrics used as credentials involve the use of unalterable, robust, and thorough algorithms to verify users.

Key companies in the market include:

Google, Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Nuance Communications, NICE, AimBrain, Voice Biometrics Group, Verint, OneVault, LumenVox, Phonexia, Uniphore, VoicePIN, Auraya, LexisNexis Risk Solutions Sestek, VoiceVault, Inc, Raytheon Company.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Voice Biometrics market on the basis of Application, component type, deployment type, size type, end user industry and region:

Application (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

Forensic Voice Analysis

Access Security Authentication and Fraud detection Customer Verification

Payments Transaction Processing Speech enabled password reset

Others (Vocal Passphrase etc.)

Component type (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

Software

Services

Deployment type (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

On-Premises

Cloud

Size type (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Scale Enterprises

End User Industry (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

Government

Banking and Finance

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare

Transport/Logistics

Defence & Security

Others

Key regions analyzed in the report are:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S.A., Canada, Mexico) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report analyzes the market growth across key regions of the world and offers an assessment of the regional market pertaining to the growth rate, sales channels, and revenue generation. Furthermore, the key regions are also assessed for production and consumption rate, import/export, revenue contribution, market share and size, and the presence of the prominent players in each region. It also studies the current and emerging trends and demands of each region that impact the regional growth of the market. It also offers a country-wise analysis to offer better insights into the regional landscape of the market.

Key Highlights of the Report:

Critical insights about the global Voice Biometrics market with regards to market size, market share, revenue growth, revenue contribution, and industry overview

Provides 8-year forecast for the years 2020-2027 considering 2018-2019 as historical years, 2020 as base year, and 2020 as estimated year

Extensive analysis of the technological advancements, government regulatory framework, along with recent R&D and product advancements

Analysis of current and emerging trends of the market and offers a granular assessment of the supply chain

Thank you for reading our report. The report can be customized based on regional segmentation and competitive landscape. Kindly get in touch with us to know more and our team will ensure the report is well suited to meet your requirements.

