Neuromodulation Market Research Report Including SWOT Analysis, PESTELE Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Global Industry Outlook and Key Players Analysis By 2027

The global Neuromodulation Market report published by Reports and Data offers a precise and detailed analysis of the market share and market size on a global and regional level. It covers extensive analysis of the revenue share, industry analysis, competitive analysis, sales network and distribution channel analysis, and regional segmentation of the market. The report also studies the value chain, recent product developments, and the emergence of lucrative growth opportunities in the market. It aims to provide accurate estimation and forecast for market growth and segmentation for the forecast period of 2020-2027.

Leading Players Profiled in the Report Include:

Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic, Inc., Cyberonics, Inc., ST. Jude Medical, Inc., Neurosigma, Inc., Nevro Corporation, Biocontrol Medical, Neuropace, Inc., Neuronetics, Inc. and Synapse Biomedical, Inc.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The Neuromodulation market held a market share of USD 6.60 Billion in the year 2018 that is forecasted to grow at a rate of 10.8% during the forecast period.

In context to Technology, the Internal Neuromodulation segment generated a higher revenue of more than USD 4.20 Billion in 2018, with a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period. The revenue generated by the segment is attributed to the rising incidence rate of chronic leg, back and arm pain, and applicability of this technology in effective management of these chronic pain, which results in its high demand.

In context to Biomaterial, the Metallic segment can be seen to generate a significant revenue of USD 2.97 Billion in 2018, with a CAGR of 11.0% during the forecast period. The revenue generated by the Metallic segment is attributed to the high demand for metallic biomaterial like platinum group metals for permanent implantable electronic devices and elevating demand for cochlear implants that requires platinum electrode array.

In context to Application, the Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) segment is projected to witness the fastest growth rate of 11.5% during the forecast period, which is expected to occupy 26.4% by 2027. The rising incidence rate of diseases like Parkinson’s disease, Alzheimer’s disease, and Depression and application of DBS in the treatment of these conditions is elevating its demand and contributing to the growth rate of this segment.

In regards to End-user, the Hospitals segment held the largest market share of 59.0% in 2018, with a CAGR of 11.0% during the forecast period. The high incidence rate of conditions like Alzheimer’s disease, chronic pain, and associated elevated number of indoor and outdoor patients contributes to the market share held by the Hospitals segment.

The report covers a comprehensive analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global market. The pandemic has adversely impacted the businesses and industries due to stringent government policies on social restrictions, transportation bans, and disruption in production and product supply chains. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the pandemic’s impact on the global market and offers key insights into ways to circumvent the negative effect of the pandemic.

Market Segmentation:

The global Neuromodulation market report covers a detailed analysis of the market segmentation to provide key insights into the scope of the market expansion. The global Neuromodulation market has been segregated on the basis of product types, applications, end-users, and key regions of the industry.

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Internal Neuromodulation

External Neuromodulation (Non-Invasive)

Biomaterial Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Polymeric

Metallic

Ceramic

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS)

Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS)

Vagus Nerve Stimulation

Sacral Nerve Stimulation

Others

End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Hospitals

Clinics

Home healthcare

Regional Analysis:

The regional bifurcation of the Neuromodulation market report is a comprehensive segment that covers a thorough analysis of the market dynamics and offers critical insights on import/export ratio, supply and demand dynamics, revenue share, market size, market share, industry analysis, production and consumption patterns, and the current and emerging trends of each region. The report also offers a country-wise analysis to confer a better understanding of the market.

The prominent geographical regions of the market include:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Competitive Landscape:

The global Neuromodulation market report covers a comprehensive overview of the market’s competitive landscape, providing a detailed analysis of the company profile, product portfolio, market position, global network, revenue share, profit margins, technological and product advancements, and SWOT analysis of each player. The report also provides extensive insights into strategic business expansions such as mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, corporate deals, distribution partnerships, and product launches, among others.

Key Highlights from the Report:

Detailed overview of the Neuromodulation market in the forecast years

Accurate estimation through in-depth analysis of key market trends and features

Extensive regional analysis and insights regarding the regions projected to exhibit lucrative growth

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape

Study of the recent development and trends in the market

