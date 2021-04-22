Coalescing Agent Market Size, Trends, Share, Research Report Study, Regional and Industry Analysis, Forecast to 2027

The global coalescing agent market is forecast to reach USD 1.55 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Coalescing Agents are specialty chemicals that are used in various industries for their properties of smooth flow induction which results in smooth film formation in latex resins, along with abrasion resistance, scrub resistance, and mechanical properties, among others. Reduction of polymer compound surface area, increase in capillary forces by controlled extraction of water, and reduction of repulsive forces between polymer particles, are some of the primary functions of coalescing agents.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1972

A comprehensive assessment of the competitive landscape for the companies holding largest revenue share of the market is provided in the report. A break down analysis of this segment covers expansion strategies adopted by the players along with a detailed analysis of their strategic initiatives. The report highlights the strategic initiatives taken by the companies such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, agreements, government deals, product launches, brand promotions, and technological and product advancements. It also offers detailed insights into their business, product portfolio, expansion plans, investment strategies, manufacturing and production capacity, revenue contribution, and future prospects.

Key companies in the market include:

Eastman Chemical Company, DowDuPont, BASF SE, Evonik Industries AG, Elementis Plc, Synthomer Plc, Celanese Corporation, Croda International Plc, Cargill, Incorporated and Arkema Group, among others.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Coalescing Agent Market on the basis of property type, application type, end-users, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Hydrophilic Coalescing Agent

Hydrophobic Coalescing Agent

Others

Application Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Paint Films

Adhesive & Sealants

Inks

Coatings

Others

End-Users Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Paint and Dyes

Construction

Automotive

Municipality

Others

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/1972

Key regions analyzed in the report are:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S.A., Canada, Mexico) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report analyzes the market growth across key regions of the world and offers an assessment of the regional market pertaining to the growth rate, sales channels, and revenue generation. Furthermore, the key regions are also assessed for production and consumption rate, import/export, revenue contribution, market share and size, and the presence of the prominent players in each region. It also studies the current and emerging trends and demands of each region that impact the regional growth of the market. It also offers a country-wise analysis to offer better insights into the regional landscape of the market.

To know more about the report, visit @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/coalescing-agent-market

Key Highlights of the Report:

Critical insights about the global Coalescing Agent market with regards to market size, market share, revenue growth, revenue contribution, and industry overview

Provides 8-year forecast for the years 2020-2027 considering 2018-2019 as historical years, 2020 as base year, and 2020 as estimated year

Extensive analysis of the technological advancements, government regulatory framework, along with recent R&D and product advancements

Analysis of current and emerging trends of the market and offers a granular assessment of the supply chain

Thank you for reading our report. The report can be customized based on regional segmentation and competitive landscape. Kindly get in touch with us to know more and our team will ensure the report is well suited to meet your requirements.

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1972

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Explore our related report from different Publications:

Explore our related report from different Publications:

Natural Astaxanthin Market Outlook

Biotechnology Market Share

Fruit Concentrate Market Analysis

Human Growth Hormone Market Segmentation

Surface Disinfectant Market Growth

Digital Radiography Market Analysis

Electric Utility Vehicles Market Share

Premium P2A and A2P Messaging Market Size

Construction Chemicals Market Trends

Display Panel Market Statistics