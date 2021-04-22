Potato Processing Market Size, Share, Analysis and Projection, Application, and Region – Global Forecast to 2027

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Potato Processing market was valued at USD 24.83 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 37.41 Billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 5.2%. The global potato-based consumption is going up due to heavy demand from end consumers across the globe due to the ease of meal preparations with processed potatoes. This in turn is also pushing forwards the demand for processed potato products, which are being heavily demanded with a change in the consumers’ consumption patterns, growing consumer base in the developing nations and a deeper market penetration. The growth of the global food retail sector is also uplifting the growth of the potato processing market. The market is witnessing mergers, acquisitions and partnerships recently to utilize the available resources and specializations in the most optimal manner.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1944

Key companies in the market include:

Lamb Weston Holdings, The Kraft Heinz Company, McCain Foods Limited, Intersnack Group GmbH and Co. Kg, Farm Frites, Agristo NV, Idahoan Foods, The Little Potato Company Ltd., Agrana Beteiligungs-AG, Groupe Limagrain

A comprehensive assessment of the competitive landscape for the companies holding largest revenue share of the market is provided in the report. A break down analysis of this segment covers expansion strategies adopted by the players along with a detailed analysis of their strategic initiatives. The report highlights the strategic initiatives taken by the companies such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, agreements, government deals, product launches, brand promotions, and technological and product advancements. It also offers detailed insights into their business, product portfolio, expansion plans, investment strategies, manufacturing and production capacity, revenue contribution, and future prospects.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Potato Processing market on the basis of type, distribution channel, application, and region:

Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Frozen

Chips & Snack Pellets

Dehydrated

Others

Canned

Granules

Flour

Starch

Distribution Channel (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Food Service

Retail

Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Snacks

Ready-To-Cook and Prepared Meals

Others

Soups

Gravies

Bakery

Desserts

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/1944

The report analyzes the market growth across key regions of the world and offers an assessment of the regional market pertaining to the growth rate, sales channels, and revenue generation. Furthermore, the key regions are also assessed for production and consumption rate, import/export, revenue contribution, market share and size, and the presence of the prominent players in each region. It also studies the current and emerging trends and demands of each region that impact the regional growth of the market. It also offers a country-wise analysis to offer better insights into the regional landscape of the market.

Key regions analyzed in the report are:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S.A., Canada, Mexico) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

To know more about the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/potato-processing-market

Key Highlights of the Report:

Critical insights about the global Potato Processing market with regards to market size, market share, revenue growth, revenue contribution, and industry overview

Provides 8-year forecast for the years 2020-2027 considering 2018-2019 as historical years, 2020 as base year, and 2020 as estimated year

Extensive analysis of the technological advancements, government regulatory framework, along with recent R&D and product advancements

Analysis of current and emerging trends of the market and offers a granular assessment of the supply chain

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1944

Thank you for reading our report. The report can be customized based on regional segmentation and competitive landscape. Kindly get in touch with us to know more and our team will ensure the report is well suited to meet your requirements.

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Explore our related report from different Publications:

Natural Astaxanthin Market Outlook

Biotechnology Market Share

Fruit Concentrate Market Analysis

Human Growth Hormone Market Segmentation

Surface Disinfectant Market Growth

Digital Radiography Market Analysis

Electric Utility Vehicles Market Share

Premium P2A and A2P Messaging Market Size

Construction Chemicals Market Trends

Display Panel Market Statistics