Tire Cord Fabrics Market Research Report | Industry Growth Rate, Size, Share, Regional Analysis, Global Forecast to 2027

The global tire cord fabrics market is forecast to reach USD 8,351.4 Million by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The primary factor contributing to the expansion of the market is the continuously expanding automobile industry. Apart from that, various other market factors are supporting the growth of the market. One of the mentionable factors in this regards being, changing preference among end-users, which are opening new avenues for functioning of the market. In recent years, a rise in awareness about eco-friendly products among consumers is observable. Such a changing market trend has a positive impact on the growth of the market. It has elevated the demand for eco-friendly tire cord fabrics.

A comprehensive assessment of the competitive landscape for the companies holding largest revenue share of the market is provided in the report. A break down analysis of this segment covers expansion strategies adopted by the players along with a detailed analysis of their strategic initiatives. The report highlights the strategic initiatives taken by the companies such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, agreements, government deals, product launches, brand promotions, and technological and product advancements. It also offers detailed insights into their business, product portfolio, expansion plans, investment strategies, manufacturing and production capacity, revenue contribution, and future prospects.

Key companies in the market include:

Hyosung Corporation, Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited, Kolon Industries Inc., Kordsa Teknik Tekstil A.S., SRF Ltd, Century Enka Limited, Toray Industries Inc, Teijin Ltd., Firestone Fibers & Textile Company, and Shenma Industrial Co. Ltd.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global tire cord fabrics market according to Tire Type, Vehicle Type, Raw Material, Application, and Region:

Tire Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Radial Tires

High-Performance Tires

Bias Tires

Vehicle Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Commercial Vehicles

Passenger Cars

Raw Material Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Polyester

Rayon

Nylon

Others

Application Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Replacement

Original Equipment Manufacturer [OEM]

Key regions analyzed in the report are:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S.A., Canada, Mexico) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report analyzes the market growth across key regions of the world and offers an assessment of the regional market pertaining to the growth rate, sales channels, and revenue generation. Furthermore, the key regions are also assessed for production and consumption rate, import/export, revenue contribution, market share and size, and the presence of the prominent players in each region. It also studies the current and emerging trends and demands of each region that impact the regional growth of the market. It also offers a country-wise analysis to offer better insights into the regional landscape of the market.

Key Highlights of the Report:

Critical insights about the global Tire Cord Fabrics market with regards to market size, market share, revenue growth, revenue contribution, and industry overview

Provides 8-year forecast for the years 2020-2027 considering 2018-2019 as historical years, 2020 as base year, and 2020 as estimated year

Extensive analysis of the technological advancements, government regulatory framework, along with recent R&D and product advancements

Analysis of current and emerging trends of the market and offers a granular assessment of the supply chain

Thank you for reading our report. The report can be customized based on regional segmentation and competitive landscape. Kindly get in touch with us to know more and our team will ensure the report is well suited to meet your requirements.

