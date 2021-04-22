Artificial Urethra Market Trends, Analysis, Demand and Global Industry Research Report, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2027

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the Global Artificial urethra market is expected to reach USD 841.44 million by the year 2026, in terms of value at a CAGR of 12.5%. The efflux of urine is a common condition, which affects the patient’s quality-of-life. Incontinence may arise as a consequence of a weakness of the urinary bladder or sphincter dysfunction, usually over-activity. The artificial urethra also called as artificial urinary sphincter consists of a cuff or ring that is placed around the urethra. There is a pump placed in the wall of the scrotum which can be manually squeezed. Upon squeezing the pump, fluid is shifted from the cuff to a balloon or reservoir that is placed behind the abdominal muscles.

Key companies in the market include:

Boston Scientific Corporation, Zephyr Surgical Implants, GT Urological, Myopowers Medical Technologies SAS, and Promedon are some of the major players in the artificial urethra market.

Market segmentation:

This report forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis of the industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2026. For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the artificial urethra market into product types, incontinence types, disease type, sales channel types, end use type and region.

By Product: (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Silicone elastomers

Others

By Incontinence Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Stress Incontinence

Urge Incontinence

Overflow Incontinence

Functional Incontinence

By Sales channel (Revenue, USD Million; 201-2026)

Channel sales

Direct sales

By End-user: (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Research institutes

Key regions analyzed in the report are:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S.A., Canada, Mexico) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report analyzes the market growth across key regions of the world and offers an assessment of the regional market pertaining to the growth rate, sales channels, and revenue generation. Furthermore, the key regions are also assessed for production and consumption rate, import/export, revenue contribution, market share and size, and the presence of the prominent players in each region. It also studies the current and emerging trends and demands of each region that impact the regional growth of the market. It also offers a country-wise analysis to offer better insights into the regional landscape of the market.

Key Highlights of the Report:

Critical insights about the global Artificial Urethra market with regards to market size, market share, revenue growth, revenue contribution, and industry overview

Provides 8-year forecast for the years 2020-2027 considering 2018-2019 as historical years, 2020 as base year, and 2020 as estimated year

Extensive analysis of the technological advancements, government regulatory framework, along with recent R&D and product advancements

Analysis of current and emerging trends of the market and offers a granular assessment of the supply chain

