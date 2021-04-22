Condensing Unit Market Size, Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Business Opportunities, Challenges, Drivers and Restraint Research Report by 2027

The global condensing unit market is expected to reach USD 43.75 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Condensing units are temperature-control devices that causes the exchange of energy in the form of heat by compressing a refrigerant, then pumping it through a system of coils and using the air surrounding the coils to heat and cool spaces.

Growing demand for condensing units in developing nations is one of the significant factors influencing market growth. Increasing demand for cooling is driven by population and economic growth in the hotter parts of the globe. Also, a rise in the level of disposable income of people, especially in the Asia Pacific region is driving the product demand. As per International Energy Agency, the major share of the estimated growth in energy use for space cooling by 2050 comes from the developing nations, with just three countries, namely, China, India, and Indonesia, contributing half of cooling energy demand growth across the globe.

Key companies in the market include:

Danfoss, Voltas, GEA Group, Emerson Electric Company, Baltimore Aircoil Company, Carrier Corporation, SCM Frigo, Heatcraft Worldwide refrigeration, Bitzer, and Officine Mario Dorin, among others.

A comprehensive assessment of the competitive landscape for the companies holding largest revenue share of the market is provided in the report. A break down analysis of this segment covers expansion strategies adopted by the players along with a detailed analysis of their strategic initiatives. The report highlights the strategic initiatives taken by the companies such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, agreements, government deals, product launches, brand promotions, and technological and product advancements. It also offers detailed insights into their business, product portfolio, expansion plans, investment strategies, manufacturing and production capacity, revenue contribution, and future prospects.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global condensing unit market on the basis of product type, component, function, application, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Air-Cooled Condensing Unit

Water-Cooled Condensing Unit

Evaporative Condensing Unit

Component Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Compressor

Fan

Condensing Coil

Function Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Air-Conditioning

Refrigeration

Heat Pump

Application Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Others

The report analyzes the market growth across key regions of the world and offers an assessment of the regional market pertaining to the growth rate, sales channels, and revenue generation. Furthermore, the key regions are also assessed for production and consumption rate, import/export, revenue contribution, market share and size, and the presence of the prominent players in each region. It also studies the current and emerging trends and demands of each region that impact the regional growth of the market. It also offers a country-wise analysis to offer better insights into the regional landscape of the market.

Key regions analyzed in the report are:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S.A., Canada, Mexico) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Highlights of the Report:

Critical insights about the global Condensing Unit market with regards to market size, market share, revenue growth, revenue contribution, and industry overview

Provides 8-year forecast for the years 2020-2027 considering 2018-2019 as historical years, 2020 as base year, and 2020 as estimated year

Extensive analysis of the technological advancements, government regulatory framework, along with recent R&D and product advancements

Analysis of current and emerging trends of the market and offers a granular assessment of the supply chain

