Non-Thermal Processing Market Size, Share, Growth, Sales Revenue and Key Drivers Analysis Research Report by 2027

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Non-Thermal Processing market was valued at USD 900 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 1.68 Billion by the year 2026, at a steady CAGR of 8.1%. The non-thermal processing market is growing in proportion with the developments of allied technologies, because of the considerable number of favorable factors such as higher food consciousness and government interest in promoting food technologies that ensure the safety of the final food product. They offer significant benefits over thermal processing technologies such as preserving the volatile compounds and nutrients. These technologies are mild and produce an efficient outcome.

Key companies in the market include:

Bosch, Nordion, Hiperbaric, CHIC FresherTech, Bühler, Avure Technologies, Emerson, Elea Technology, Pulsemaster, Symbios Technologies, and Dukane.

A comprehensive assessment of the competitive landscape for the companies holding largest revenue share of the market is provided in the report. A break down analysis of this segment covers expansion strategies adopted by the players along with a detailed analysis of their strategic initiatives. The report highlights the strategic initiatives taken by the companies such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, agreements, government deals, product launches, brand promotions, and technological and product advancements. It also offers detailed insights into their business, product portfolio, expansion plans, investment strategies, manufacturing and production capacity, revenue contribution, and future prospects.

For a better understanding of the study, Reports and Data have segmented the non-thermal processing market based on Technology, Food Product, Function, and Region:

Technology (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2016–2026)

High-Pressure Processing Orientation Type Vessel Volume End-User

Pulsed Electric Field

Irradiation

Ultrasonic Frequency Range

Cold Plasma

Others

Application (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2016–2026)

Meat and Seafood

Fruits and Vegetables

Beverages

Confectionery

Others

Function (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2016–2026)

Quality Assurance

Microbial Inactivation Compression through High Pressure High-Intensity Pulsed Electric Fields Irradiation Acoustic Cavitation Other Techniques

Cutting

Emulsification and Homogenization

Cleaning

Others Degassing



The report analyzes the market growth across key regions of the world and offers an assessment of the regional market pertaining to the growth rate, sales channels, and revenue generation. Furthermore, the key regions are also assessed for production and consumption rate, import/export, revenue contribution, market share and size, and the presence of the prominent players in each region. It also studies the current and emerging trends and demands of each region that impact the regional growth of the market. It also offers a country-wise analysis to offer better insights into the regional landscape of the market.

Key regions analyzed in the report are:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S.A., Canada, Mexico) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Highlights of the Report:

Critical insights about the global Non-Thermal Processing market with regards to market size, market share, revenue growth, revenue contribution, and industry overview

Provides 8-year forecast for the years 2020-2027 considering 2018-2019 as historical years, 2020 as base year, and 2020 as estimated year

Extensive analysis of the technological advancements, government regulatory framework, along with recent R&D and product advancements

Analysis of current and emerging trends of the market and offers a granular assessment of the supply chain

