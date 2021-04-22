Cloud Kitchen Market Size, Industry Growth, Sales Revenue, COVID-19 Market Scenario, Opportunity, and Industry Expansion Strategies to 2027

The global cloud kitchen market was valued at USD 0.65 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 2.63 Billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 17.2%. The study provides an overall insight into the factors responsible for the growth in the cloud kitchen market. The factors driving the cloud kitchen market are the rising adoption of online food delivery platforms, eliminating the need for physical infrastructure and equipment, increasing standard of living and urbanization, and the low cost implementation. The cloud kitchen market offers different opportunities to the suppliers due to the growing investments for the digitalization of process and industries, growing alliances of restaurant owners and the technology vendors, and the increasing adoption of food delivery applications worldwide.

Key companies in the market include:

Toast, Inc., Square, Inc., Xenial, Inc., Ambiosys Labs Pvt Ltd., ORDERLORD, LogBase Technologies LLP, POSist Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Bringg Delivery Technologies Ltd., PAR Technology Corp., and Lightspeed HQ.

A comprehensive assessment of the competitive landscape for the companies holding largest revenue share of the market is provided in the report. A break down analysis of this segment covers expansion strategies adopted by the players along with a detailed analysis of their strategic initiatives. The report highlights the strategic initiatives taken by the companies such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, agreements, government deals, product launches, brand promotions, and technological and product advancements. It also offers detailed insights into their business, product portfolio, expansion plans, investment strategies, manufacturing and production capacity, revenue contribution, and future prospects.

Market Segmentation:

Component type (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

Platform

Services Consulting and Training Services System Integration and deployment Technical Support Managed Services



Solutions (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

Order Management

Brand Management

Inventory Management

Customer Experience Management

Marketing Management

Reporting & Analytics

Others

Deployment type (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

Web

Mobile

End-User (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

Commercial Space

Residential

Hospitality

Others

The report analyzes the market growth across key regions of the world and offers an assessment of the regional market pertaining to the growth rate, sales channels, and revenue generation. Furthermore, the key regions are also assessed for production and consumption rate, import/export, revenue contribution, market share and size, and the presence of the prominent players in each region. It also studies the current and emerging trends and demands of each region that impact the regional growth of the market. It also offers a country-wise analysis to offer better insights into the regional landscape of the market.

Key regions analyzed in the report are:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S.A., Canada, Mexico) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Highlights of the Report:

Critical insights about the global Cloud Kitchen market with regards to market size, market share, revenue growth, revenue contribution, and industry overview

Provides 8-year forecast for the years 2020-2027 considering 2018-2019 as historical years, 2020 as base year, and 2020 as estimated year

Extensive analysis of the technological advancements, government regulatory framework, along with recent R&D and product advancements

Analysis of current and emerging trends of the market and offers a granular assessment of the supply chain

