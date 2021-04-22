Neutron Detection Equipment Market Overview, Industry Top Manufactures, Market Size, Industry Growth Analysis And Forecasts 2027 | Rhombus Power, Arktis Radiation Detectors, Silverside Detectors

“

The report titled Global Neutron Detection Equipment Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Neutron Detection Equipment market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Neutron Detection Equipment market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Neutron Detection Equipment market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Neutron Detection Equipment market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Neutron Detection Equipment report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Neutron Detection Equipment report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Neutron Detection Equipment market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Neutron Detection Equipment market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Neutron Detection Equipment market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Neutron Detection Equipment market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Neutron Detection Equipment market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Rhombus Power, Arktis Radiation Detectors, Silverside Detectors, Leidos, Symetrica Ltd, Mirion Technologies, Scientifica International, LND, Proportional Technologies, Kromek Group

Market Segmentation by Product: Lithium Large-Area Neutron Detector

Fast Neutron Detectors

Scintillation Neutron Detectors

Semiconductor Neutron Detectors



Market Segmentation by Application: Nuclear Power

Aerospace & Defense

Urban Detection Networks

Others



The Neutron Detection Equipment Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Neutron Detection Equipment market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Neutron Detection Equipment market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Neutron Detection Equipment market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Neutron Detection Equipment industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Neutron Detection Equipment market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Neutron Detection Equipment market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Neutron Detection Equipment market?

Table of Contents:

1 Neutron Detection Equipment Market Overview

1.1 Neutron Detection Equipment Product Overview

1.2 Neutron Detection Equipment Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Lithium Large-Area Neutron Detector

1.2.2 Fast Neutron Detectors

1.2.3 Scintillation Neutron Detectors

1.2.4 Semiconductor Neutron Detectors

1.3 Global Neutron Detection Equipment Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Neutron Detection Equipment Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Neutron Detection Equipment Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Neutron Detection Equipment Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Neutron Detection Equipment Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Neutron Detection Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Neutron Detection Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Neutron Detection Equipment Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Neutron Detection Equipment Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Neutron Detection Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Neutron Detection Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Neutron Detection Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Neutron Detection Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Neutron Detection Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Neutron Detection Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Neutron Detection Equipment Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Neutron Detection Equipment Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Neutron Detection Equipment Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Neutron Detection Equipment Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Neutron Detection Equipment Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Neutron Detection Equipment Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Neutron Detection Equipment Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Neutron Detection Equipment Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Neutron Detection Equipment as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Neutron Detection Equipment Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Neutron Detection Equipment Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Neutron Detection Equipment Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Neutron Detection Equipment Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Neutron Detection Equipment Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Neutron Detection Equipment Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Neutron Detection Equipment Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Neutron Detection Equipment Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Neutron Detection Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Neutron Detection Equipment Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Neutron Detection Equipment Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Neutron Detection Equipment Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Neutron Detection Equipment by Application

4.1 Neutron Detection Equipment Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Nuclear Power

4.1.2 Aerospace & Defense

4.1.3 Urban Detection Networks

4.1.4 Others

4.2 Global Neutron Detection Equipment Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Neutron Detection Equipment Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Neutron Detection Equipment Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Neutron Detection Equipment Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Neutron Detection Equipment Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Neutron Detection Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Neutron Detection Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Neutron Detection Equipment Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Neutron Detection Equipment Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Neutron Detection Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Neutron Detection Equipment Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Neutron Detection Equipment Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Neutron Detection Equipment Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Neutron Detection Equipment Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Neutron Detection Equipment Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Neutron Detection Equipment by Country

5.1 North America Neutron Detection Equipment Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Neutron Detection Equipment Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Neutron Detection Equipment Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Neutron Detection Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Neutron Detection Equipment Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Neutron Detection Equipment Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Neutron Detection Equipment by Country

6.1 Europe Neutron Detection Equipment Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Neutron Detection Equipment Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Neutron Detection Equipment Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Neutron Detection Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Neutron Detection Equipment Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Neutron Detection Equipment Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Neutron Detection Equipment by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Neutron Detection Equipment Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Neutron Detection Equipment Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Neutron Detection Equipment Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Neutron Detection Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Neutron Detection Equipment Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Neutron Detection Equipment Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Neutron Detection Equipment by Country

8.1 Latin America Neutron Detection Equipment Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Neutron Detection Equipment Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Neutron Detection Equipment Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Neutron Detection Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Neutron Detection Equipment Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Neutron Detection Equipment Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Neutron Detection Equipment by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Neutron Detection Equipment Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Neutron Detection Equipment Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Neutron Detection Equipment Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Neutron Detection Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Neutron Detection Equipment Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Neutron Detection Equipment Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Neutron Detection Equipment Business

10.1 Rhombus Power

10.1.1 Rhombus Power Corporation Information

10.1.2 Rhombus Power Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Rhombus Power Neutron Detection Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Rhombus Power Neutron Detection Equipment Products Offered

10.1.5 Rhombus Power Recent Development

10.2 Arktis Radiation Detectors

10.2.1 Arktis Radiation Detectors Corporation Information

10.2.2 Arktis Radiation Detectors Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Arktis Radiation Detectors Neutron Detection Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Rhombus Power Neutron Detection Equipment Products Offered

10.2.5 Arktis Radiation Detectors Recent Development

10.3 Silverside Detectors

10.3.1 Silverside Detectors Corporation Information

10.3.2 Silverside Detectors Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Silverside Detectors Neutron Detection Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Silverside Detectors Neutron Detection Equipment Products Offered

10.3.5 Silverside Detectors Recent Development

10.4 Leidos

10.4.1 Leidos Corporation Information

10.4.2 Leidos Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Leidos Neutron Detection Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Leidos Neutron Detection Equipment Products Offered

10.4.5 Leidos Recent Development

10.5 Symetrica Ltd

10.5.1 Symetrica Ltd Corporation Information

10.5.2 Symetrica Ltd Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Symetrica Ltd Neutron Detection Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Symetrica Ltd Neutron Detection Equipment Products Offered

10.5.5 Symetrica Ltd Recent Development

10.6 Mirion Technologies

10.6.1 Mirion Technologies Corporation Information

10.6.2 Mirion Technologies Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Mirion Technologies Neutron Detection Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Mirion Technologies Neutron Detection Equipment Products Offered

10.6.5 Mirion Technologies Recent Development

10.7 Scientifica International

10.7.1 Scientifica International Corporation Information

10.7.2 Scientifica International Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Scientifica International Neutron Detection Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Scientifica International Neutron Detection Equipment Products Offered

10.7.5 Scientifica International Recent Development

10.8 LND

10.8.1 LND Corporation Information

10.8.2 LND Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 LND Neutron Detection Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 LND Neutron Detection Equipment Products Offered

10.8.5 LND Recent Development

10.9 Proportional Technologies

10.9.1 Proportional Technologies Corporation Information

10.9.2 Proportional Technologies Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Proportional Technologies Neutron Detection Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Proportional Technologies Neutron Detection Equipment Products Offered

10.9.5 Proportional Technologies Recent Development

10.10 Kromek Group

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Neutron Detection Equipment Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Kromek Group Neutron Detection Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Kromek Group Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Neutron Detection Equipment Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Neutron Detection Equipment Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Neutron Detection Equipment Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Neutron Detection Equipment Distributors

12.3 Neutron Detection Equipment Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”